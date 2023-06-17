A fire fighter who police say was identified as being involved in a crime, was found dead in a holding cell at the Chaguanas Police Station on Saturday morning.
Dead is Anslem London, 29, of Robinson Street, Montrose, Chaguanas.
He was arrested in Cunupia as a suspect in a case of wounding causing actual bodily harm.
Police say he participated in an identification parade and was positively identified.
He was expected to be charged and taken to court on Monday.
In the meantime, London was placed in a cell at the station.
At 7a.m Saturday a police officer checked on the cell and found London.
Police say London was hanging by the neck from a belt tied to the bars of the cell.
He was dead. The scene was visited by the district medical officer and homicide officers.