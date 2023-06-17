police

A fire fighter who police say was identified as being involved in a crime, was found dead in a holding cell at the Chaguanas Police Station on Saturday morning.

Dead is Anslem London, 29, of Robinson Street, Montrose, Chaguanas.

He was arrested in Cunupia as a suspect in a case of wounding causing actual bodily harm.

Police say he participated in an identification parade and was positively identified.

He was expected to be charged and taken to court on Monday.

In the meantime, London was placed in a cell at the station.

At 7a.m Saturday a police officer checked on the cell and found London.

Police say London was hanging by the neck from a belt tied to the bars of the cell.

He was dead. The scene was visited by the district medical officer and homicide officers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Fighting for my father’s justice’

‘Fighting for my father’s justice’

“I am everything because of my father. All I have learned or become is because of him. And I am fighting for my father’s justice because I owe him everything.”

These were the words of Joseph Phillip Jnr, the son of Joseph Phillip Snr, who believes his father’s legacy ought to be honoured, and he should not be remembered as a man who was gunned down in a hit that has been classified as an unsolved homicide in the “Cold Case” files.

EXTORTION PLOT

EXTORTION PLOT

Three weeks after the tape was leaked, Tobago House Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine yesterday admitted that the conversation did in fact take place more than a year ago.

However, he did not say whether or not he was one of the two people heard in the recording, but alleged the leak was part of an extortion plot to get the THA to pay money to Warner Construction and Sanitation Ltd (WCSL) .

Recommended for you