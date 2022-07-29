A 41- year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 with surety when he appeared before Magistrate Aden Stoute at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday charged with the offence of rape.
He is expected to reappear in court on the August 25.
Mitra Hassanali, of Diamond Village, San Fernando was arrested and charged for the offence by Corporal Madhoo of the San Fernando Process Office.
According to a police report, on 1st August, 2002 a woman reported that she was raped by a man at her home in South Oropouche.
An investigation was launched, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Hassanali. Corporal Madhoo conducted extensive enquiries into the whereabouts of Hassanali who was eventually located at Berridge Trace, South Oropouche July 27.