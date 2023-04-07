A man was arrested for possession of marijuana plants, valued $29,000.
During an anti-crime exercise, conducted in Rio Claro on Thursday, Eastern Division officers executed several warrants in the area. At a home in Railway Road West, San Pedro, Rio Claro, they arrested and charged a 54-year-old man for the possession of more than four marijuana plants. He was in possession of 29 plants valued at $29,000.
Also, based on intelligent information, the officers went to a location off Railway Road West and destroyed 225 cannabis plants valued at $225,000.
The exercise was supervised by Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Heeraman and included CID, Task Force, the warrant officer and K9.