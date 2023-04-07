San Pedro marijuana

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

A man was arrested for possession of marijuana plants, valued $29,000.

During an anti-crime exercise, conducted in Rio Claro on Thursday, Eastern Division officers executed several warrants in the area. At a home in Railway Road West, San Pedro, Rio Claro, they arrested and charged a 54-year-old man for the possession of more than four marijuana plants. He was in possession of 29 plants valued at $29,000.

Also, based on intelligent information, the officers went to a location off Railway Road West and destroyed 225 cannabis plants valued at $225,000.

The exercise was supervised by Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Heeraman and included CID, Task Force, the warrant officer and K9.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Mummy, come look for me’

‘Mummy, come look for me’

TODAY is the birthday of missing Samantha Ramjit, a young woman with Down Syndrome.

Her family’s wish is that she will return home to them.

For Samantha’s 23rd birthday, her mother, Radika Ramjit, had already bought her gift of an “om” (sacred Hindu symbol) pendant with a chain and had it spiritually blessed by a pundit.

Recommended for you