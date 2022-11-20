Police arrested men for possession of gun and ammunition and assaulting a police officer, and charged others for driving over the legal alcohol limit in various divisions over the weekend, as anti-crime plans were implemented for the Christmas season.
Port of Spain Division: Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team and Guard and Emergency Branch conducted several mobile patrols on Saturday in the East Port of Spain area. During the exercise, a young man was seen running along Main Street, Beetham Gardens. He was held a short distance from 5th Street, a post to the police’s social media page stated. When he was searched, police allegedly found one black Glock pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition. The officers took possession of the firearm and ammunition, and the man was arrested.
Eastern Division: Officers executed several search warrants, and three people were arrested in Sangre Grande area. A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of ammunition after police allegedly found and seized six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one extended magazine. The other two people, a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were also arrested for an alleged assault on a police officer, the police’s post said.
North Eastern Division Traffic Unit: Several road traffic exercises and breathalyzer exercises were conducted. One person was arrested for allegedly driving without a valid driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, while five people were charged after being found to be over the prescribed limit. Fixed penalty notices were issued for failure to wear seatbelt while driving and for using a handheld mobile device while driving.
The TTPS will continue to use its resources to implement intelligence -led strategies aimed at keeping citizens safe, as the Christmas season approaches, the post added.