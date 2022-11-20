handcuffs

Police arrested men for possession of gun and ammunition and assaulting a police officer, and charged others for driving over the legal alcohol limit in various divisions over the weekend, as anti-crime plans were implemented for the Christmas season.

Port of Spain Division: Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team and Guard and Emergency Branch conducted several mobile patrols on Saturday in the East Port of Spain area. During the exercise, a young man was seen running along Main Street, Beetham Gardens. He was held a short distance from 5th Street, a post to the police’s social media page stated. When he was searched, police allegedly found one black Glock pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition. The officers took possession of the firearm and ammunition, and the man was arrested.

Eastern Division: Officers executed several search warrants, and three people were arrested in Sangre Grande area. A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of ammunition after police allegedly found and seized six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one extended magazine. The other two people, a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were also arrested for an alleged assault on a police officer, the police’s post said.

North Eastern Division Traffic Unit: Several road traffic exercises and breathalyzer exercises were conducted. One person was arrested for allegedly driving without a valid driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, while five people were charged after being found to be over the prescribed limit. Fixed penalty notices were issued for failure to wear seatbelt while driving and for using a handheld mobile device while driving.

The TTPS will continue to use its resources to implement intelligence -led strategies aimed at keeping citizens safe, as the Christmas season approaches, the post added.

A team of specialist heart surgeons from the Uni­ted Kingdom performed a life-sa­ving open-heart surgery last Wednesday on a 15-year-old cardiac patient at the Eric Williams Medical Scien­ces Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, at no cost to the child’s family.

The procedure, the first of its kind to be done locally, entailed reconstructing the teen’s aortic valve using his own tissue.

The heartwarming news comes as the world observes Uni­versal Children’s Day today.

The surgery was one of several breakthrough paediatric surgeries that have been performed at EWMSC since May this year when the Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp Ltd (CHCm) resumed its charitable paediatric surgi­cal programme.

FOUR years ago, Alvaro Montero, 45, his wife Daniela, 36, and their two daughters, ages seven and 12, arrived in Trinidad illegally on a boat that brought them to a beach in Carenage opposite Smith Hill.

The couple, from the village of Santa Lucia in Maracaibo, said while they knew their journey would be arduous, they did not focus on the other hurdles to a better life, like an education for their children.

Their children have not had any access to schooling since they arrived in Trinidad four years ago.

WHERE gangs flourish, productive people leave and the community begins to rot.

Cut off the financial resources of gangs.

“Harden” communities not yet under the influence of gangs.

This was the essence of Friday night’s “National Conversation on Factors Influencing the Murder Level” in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies, the discussion was chaired by strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah and featured retired deputy police commissioner Wendell Williams, economist Dr Roger Hosein and regional security adviser Charles Suilen.

