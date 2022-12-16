Several people were arrested as guns, ammunition and drugs were seized during several simultaneous Christmas crime suppression initiatives held across the country over a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.
In the Southern Division, officers of the Moruga police station and St Mary’s police post were on mobile patrol on Thursday when they stopped a Nissan Almera motor vehicle in the St. Mary’s district with three occupants.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding two AR-15 assault rifles loaded with two magazines, one Taurus revolver and quantities of assorted ammunition.
The suspects, a 29-year-old man of St. Joseph, a 46-year-old man of Point Fortin and a 32-year-old Chaguanas woman, were arrested in connection with the find.
In the Northern Division, officers of the Pinto police station, during an exercise in the Arima area on Friday, stopped a panel van with a lone male occupant.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one Glock 45 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition. The driver, a 24-year-old of Caroni was arrested in connection with the find.
In the South-Western Division, officers of the Point Fortin Criminal Investigations Department, South Western Division Task Force and the Canine Branch conducted an exercise on Thursday in the Fanny Village area.
During the exercise, the home of a 26-year-old man was searched and one black bag containing 7.96 kilogrammes of marijuana was found and seized. Two male suspects who were at the house at the time of the search were arrested in connection with the find.
In the North Eastern Division, an exercise in the Morvant area on Thursday, resulted in a 39-year-old man being held with 115 grammes of marijuana. Further searches of the area resulted in 1.4 kilogrammes of the drug being discovered and seized.
Two men were also arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit and Morvant Criminal Investigations Department, following a report of larceny of electronics and household appliances on December 12.
Acting on information, officers went to the San Juan district where a sting operation was executed to purchase several of the allegedly stolen items.
The two suspects, both of Laventille, were held and two items fitting the description of the stolen electronics were recovered.
In the Western Division, a comprehensive crime suppression exercise was conducted on Thursday, during which a 32-year-old Diego Martin man was arrested in connection with a report of rape and a 36-year-old Diego Martin man was held for firearm-related offences.
Three errant drivers were ticketed for driving without a certificate of insurance, driving whilst holding a handheld device and driving without a seatbelt.
Also, in accordance with the Active Directed Patrol Policy, Western Division officers conducted several mobile patrols, paying particular attention to West Mall, Highland Plaza, Starlite Shopping Plaza, West Bees, Alyce Glen and SuperPharm, Diego Martin.
Officers also carried out several patrols to coastal areas of the division, including the Carenage Fish Market, Williams Bay, Big Yard Fish Market and the Western Main Road.
And, a Community Walkabout exercise was held on Thursday in the Western Division in keeping with the TTPS Strategic Plan 2022-2024.
It was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan and Supt Williams and included officers of the St James, Maraval, Four Road, West End and Carenage police stations.
During the walkabout, officers visited several business places, homes and government offices along the Western Main Road, St James and provided them with crime prevention safety tips and advice in keeping with the division’s anti-crime measures.