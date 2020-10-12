A fire that broke out on Monday at the Bamboo #1 Pump Site, Bamboo #1 Settlement, Valsayn, has been confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service as an arson attack.
According to a release form the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), the malicious act has severely impacted the operations of the pump site as the structural integrity of the building, intake lines, electrical pump and fuel lines were considerably damaged.
A preliminary assessment by the MOWt's Mechanical Services Division estimated damages to be in the region of $300,000 - $500,000.
During a site visit on Monday, Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, said that any act of sabotage is grossly irresponsible and unpatriotic.
"Over the last year, the Ministry of Works and Transport has invested considerably in the upgrade of this facility which plays a critical role in the flood mitigation plan for the area.”
Sinanan stated further that a large percentage of the area including a significant number of residents, businesses and farmers, are now at risk of flooding due the irresponsible actions of a few.
"The ministry is now forced to take equipment from other sites to supplement this shortfall at Bamboo#1, placing other communities at risk.”
He strongly expressed his concerns and gave the assurance that a full investigation into this matter will be conducted.
He also reminded the general public that during this time of economic constraints, available resources should be best spent in the interest of tax payers and not to remedy unlawful actions.
As an interim measure, emergency mobile units will be mobilized to assist with flood mitigation while repair works are being undertaken.