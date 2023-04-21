Arson is suspected to be the cause of a fire which destroyed a mini-mart and damaged a car at Tramline Street, Princes Town, in the early hours of yesterday morning.
The business place and car belonged to Paul McLean.
His brother, Allan McLean, recounted the incident to the Express.
He said he heard the dogs barking around the time the fire occurred. When he walked outside, he saw a person he knew who even identified himself.
McLean believes there were two other people close by.
He tried to extinguish the blaze, which seemed to come from the car’s engine.
McLean called out to his brother, Paul, and they tried to open the car door and the bonnet. These attempts were unsuccessful.
They broke one of the lights to the front of the car, a Nissan Cefiro, which was parked in the garage, and they were eventually able to stop the blaze.
“While we outing this, I see a big flame in front (by the business place). When I watch, part done burn, the bar-b-que part,” McLean said.
The fire also spread to the adjoining mini-mart.
A call was made to the Fire Service, which responded but the structure, which housed the One Stop Shop, could not be saved.
Another car, a Chevrolet, was also damaged.
“It is arson,” McLean said.
He believed that it was linked to an incident that occurred earlier this year.
McLean, however, opined that the arsonist was intoxicated.
“When you under the influence of alcohol, it have certain times when you drink, you don’t know what you doing,” he said.
While McLean could not give an estimated cost for the losses, he said his brother stocked up on goods at the mini-mart the previous day. It was run by Paul’s wife. Bar-b-que was sold at times.
Allan and Paul McLean live on the compound where there are three homes, occupied by 13 other people.
Officers from the Princes Town Police Station visited the scene. Constable Alexander-Warner is continuing investigations.