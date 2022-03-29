Arsonists burn 2 boats at Carli Bay
Donstan Bonn
An early morning fire yesterday at the Carli Bay Fishing Facility has resulted in two fishing vessels being partially destroyed.
The vessels were owned by Naresh Popal and Wayne Ali.
When contacted yesterday, Carli Bay Fishing Association president Imitaz Khan said the incident, which occurred around 3.50 a.m., appears to be a case of arson.
“When some of the fishermen were coming in they saw two vessels on fire.
They contacted the owners of the vessels and also called the police and Fire Service, who were able to extinguish the fire,” Khan said.
He said, following the incident, owners of fishing vessels have taken a decision to hire private security to protect their boats.
“We made numerous requests when we met with the Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) last year. We had a document with ten recommendations and certain documents were sent to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Commissioner of Police, but nothing happened,” said Khan.
“We did the same thing in 2019 when a few fishermen met their death. We made recommendations back then, but similar to last year, nothing happened.”
He noted that since 2018 they have been adversely affected by piracy in Orange Valley, Carli Bay and the surrounding fishing ports.
“Last April, two fishing vessels were destroyed by fire. The National Security Minister met with us, we did training with the flares, but that was all that came out of it.”
Khan said Hinds promised that they would improve the lighting at Carli Bay and implement other measures for the safety and security of the fishing community.
“We were asking for a Coast Guard unit or a police post at Carli Bay because in the west coast here, the only place that is out of the way is the Carli Bay fishing community. Most of the other fishing communities have houses close by, we don’t have any so at nights there’s no one down there.”
He said at nights the area is quite dark and nobody knows what could happen, hence the reason for the measures they were seeking.
“We were asking for certain national security measures to be put in place, but we just continue to go down the road of being victims,” Khan added.
He said while another hearing with the Minister could be an option available to them, it doesn’t seem that the fishermen and their plight are being taken seriously.
“It is sad because for me as a citizen the fundamental human rights are life, freedom and security, but that is not guaranteed to us fishermen. You know if we go to take up arms to defend our livelihood, because that is what we’re taking care of our families with, we would be the bad ones.
“What I observed is that the justice system is so slow that it has no consequences for people who do wrong. And the people who trying to do right and take care of their families, look at what’s happening.”
He said they have been hit by so many incidents between 2018 to now and absolutely nothing has changed.
He added that what is even more sad about their plight is that during the Covid-19 pandemic they were told they needed to be patriots and assist the country with its food security.
“In spite of Covid, the fishermen took the risk and continued to fish in order to provide food, but our relevant authorities, they are not patriots. Is it only us who need to be patriots and pay more taxes, because that is what I see as a citizen who’s looking on?”
In a news release, Couva North Member of Parliament Ravi Ratiram called on Hinds to establish a Coast Guard base at the Carli Bay Fishing Facility.
