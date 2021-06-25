Artistes who have had their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine have already begun travelling overseas for work.
This after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said plans remain on track to have a phased reopening of the borders by the second week of July.
The manager of one artiste who preferred to remain unnamed said yesterday many performers have taken the opportunity to leave the country for gigs.
“Our musicians and artistes have suffered for over 15 months. Now that there is a silver lining behind that dark cloud, many have sought the opportunity to travel to secure employment. Many of them are working successfully in the United States and Miami as these places have begun to relax their restrictions and are opening up,” the manager said.
“Those who haven’t had the opportunity to leave as yet are gearing up to leave. There is work out there that they are not going to miss out on. When Dr Rowley said that the borders might be reopening in July, this was an opportunity for them to prepare themselves. Even if things change and the borders aren’t reopened, some still opted to take the chance to leave. Remember, these are artistes who have not worked for over a year, which is why it makes more sense for them to travel now that things are opening up elsewhere than to wait and see what happens,” he said.
Promoter Randy Glasgow agreed with the manager, noting many artistes from have already left the country and are successfully securing gigs abroad.
“It is a chance they have taken because they run the risk of being out there much longer as they try to get back into the country if borders are not opened as planned. Some of them are also aware that even if they leave this country without being vaccinated, that they would be fully vaccinated once they reach the United States,” Glasgow said.
Publicist and artistes’ manager Adanna Asson of Creative Media PR said yesterday artistes are organising their documents to travel as soon as the opportunity arrives.
“There are definitely some artistes who would have left the country even without the assurance of the borders reopening. And so I could speak specifically to Patrice Roberts; she made the decision to travel for work without knowing if any considerations would be given to her. At the end of the day, it is a difficult position to not be able to work for such an extended period of time,” she said.
Opting to get vaccinated in US
Asson pointed out that some artistes who have opportunities to travel for work are opting to be vaccinated in the United States instead of receiving their first jab in this country, to avoid having to wait weeks for their second jab, risking the opportunity to take up gigs abroad.
“From the conversations that I have had with some of my friends in the industry, it’s not the easiest thing to leave. There are some who are awaiting appointments with the United States Embassy to get their approval. There are a number of things to put in place for the artistes to leave the country, so a lot of artistes and musicians are waiting for their work permits and visas to be approved.
“We are very happy to know that some sort of consideration is being put in place for artistes; even though we don’t have all the specifics right now, we know that the Government has stated that they are going to put things in place for artistes for easy re-entry...,” she said.
Facilitating cultural workers
The Ministry of Tourism has opened up a way for cultural workers wishing to travel abroad to participate in revenue-earning events, to do so more easily.
Via a statement earlier this month, the ministry stated that workers in culture and art such as event managers, band leaders, artistes and pan men desirous of travelling abroad for events and festivals, will benefit from priority access to vaccinations and travel exemptions to depart from and return to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry said the Cabinet approved the measures proposed by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts to facilitate cultural workers who wished to pursue temporary employment for their work engagements abroad.
“Cities across the United States as well as islands within the region are emerging from Covid-19 restrictions with the reopening of their entertainment sectors enabled by high vaccination rates among their population. With the creative sector having been affected by the Covid-19 regulations implemented in March 2020, this initiative gives the sector the ability to recover by accepting bookings and comfortably taking advantage of work opportunities in various overseas markets,” the ministry said.
It added that many cultural workers have already made plans to make their yearly trek to events such as New York’s Labour Day Celebrations, Miami Carnival and Vincy Mas in St Vincent, which feature talent from Trinidad and Tobago who are in high demand as headline acts.