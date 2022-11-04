Running for cover under desks, chairs and on the floor of a classroom as a result of the sounds of gunshots blazing during the day is not what any parent or guardian expects their child to be doing during school hours.
Yet, this is exactly what transpired on Monday at the Rose Hill RC Primary School, La Coulee Street, Laventille, where a shooting incident took place mere 200 metres away.
Recalling the incident, one grandmother of three pupils of the school told the Express yesterday all she could have done was pray for her grandchildren’s safety.
The woman, who asked not to be named as she feared for her safety, said around 1.45 p.m. on Monday she began hearing multiple gunshots in the area.
Immediately her heart sank, as all she could think of were her three grandchildren, two of whom are in Standard Five and one in Standard Two at the school.
She said, “I did not come out. When I heard it, I began to talk to God to cover the teachers, the children. No stray bullet must not come to anybody. I believe in prayers.”
But, this was not an isolated incident, she said.
Early that same morning, she also confirmed residents heard similar sounds of gunshots in the area.
Since this is a common occurrence in the community, the grandmother, like other residents, still allowed their children to attend school since she said the school nor the pupils were the target.
Instead, she said the war is amongst persons in the community and environs.
“It is a stigma for here. But this war is not about the school. All that’s going on, they never rob a teacher. They never intimidate a teacher,” she added.
First time recorded
Despite this not being the first time children may have heard gunshots, it was the first time it had been recorded, and a video circulated on the Internet.
The disturbing video, which has received thousands of views and comments since shared online this week, showed frightened pupils hiding under their desks in a classroom while their teacher, not shown in the video, urged them “get down” as gunshots echoed in the background.
The Ministry of Education immediately closed the school following the incident, and pupils have reverted to online learning.
The grandmother and other residents yesterday begged National Security Minister Hinds and the Ministry of Education to reopen the school, as they feared the school would be permanently closed or relocated to another area.
Instead of keeping children away, residents said the community needs a permanent police post.
“It would be heartbreaking to see the school closed. So many single mothers and single fathers send their children here. All the children from this area attend this school. All my grandchildren attended this school. The children need the school. What they need to do is have more police present in the area. We need a police post. I really don’t want to see the school close down,” the grandmother begged.
Asked how her grandchildren felt about what transpired, the grandmother said the children have remained silent about the incident.
Hinds said yesterday the children have been left traumatised following the incident.
The grandmother added, “They never spoke about it. The children, if they are frightened, they will come out and give their verdict. They never give a verdict.”