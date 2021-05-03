As of Sunday, Tobago’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 47, the largest number of positive cases recorded on the Island since the start of the pandemic.
"The rapid rise in positive cases on the island is of major concern to all of us and we are required to be even more vigilant than before. Now is not the time to panic, but to be level headed and proactive" urged the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
In a statement on Monday, she said: "Similar lockdown measures of 2020 have been implemented in this country again to help curtail the spread of the COVID virus.
While it is an extremely frustrating time for the public, it is also a trying and tense time for health services, the Division and the Government as we battle to create a balance between survival of our people and survival of the economy. It is in fact difficult to achieve both in this instance, therefore saving lives will always take first priority.”
She said that vigilance and patience is required.
"We also must learn from the experiences of our neighbours, there will be dire consequences if we allow our health systems to become overwhelmed. So far we have managed to continue with normal health services even while many countries cannot even offer the basics. If we don’t have the public support and buy-in, the separation of pathways that we now enjoy will become a thing of the past" she said.
She said: "There is light at the end of the tunnel, hope is just around the corner and members of the public must pay attention to the science, and recognise that this is the only way to chart course out of this pandemic."