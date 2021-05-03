Covid-19 Vaccine

As of Sunday, Tobago’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 47, the largest number of positive cases recorded on the Island since the start of the pandemic.

"The rapid rise in positive cases on the island is of major concern to all of us and we are required to be even more vigilant than before. Now is not the time to panic, but to be level headed and proactive" urged the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

In a statement on Monday, she said: "Similar lockdown measures of 2020 have been implemented in this country again to help curtail the spread of the COVID virus.

While it is an extremely frustrating time for the public, it is also a trying and tense time for health services, the Division and the Government as we battle to create a balance between survival of our people and survival of the economy. It is in fact difficult to achieve both in this instance, therefore saving lives will always take first priority.”

She said that vigilance and patience is required.

"We also must learn from the experiences of our neighbours, there will be dire consequences if we allow our health systems to become overwhelmed. So far we have managed to continue with normal health services even while many countries cannot even offer the basics. If we don’t have the public support and buy-in, the separation of pathways that we now enjoy will become a thing of the past" she said.

She said: "There is light at the end of the tunnel, hope is just around the corner and members of the public must pay attention to the science, and recognise that this is the only way to chart course out of this pandemic."

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIPPING POINT

TIPPING POINT

More bitter medicine.

As he announced drastic measures, which included the shutting down of roadside vending, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday cautioned that they were absolutely necessary to avoid the unimaginable—the total collapse of the health care system.

Five more Covid deaths

Five more Covid deaths

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday recorded its second-highest Covid-19-related death toll, with the Ministry of Health announcing the passing of five people.

The additional deaths brought the total tally to 179 people. The Ministry stated in its daily clinical update for that the five deaths included “three elderly males with co-morbidities and one middle-aged male with no co-morbidities”.

Accused: Case against me has been fabricated

Accused: Case against me has been fabricated

ONE of the men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 is claiming that the statement given by him to homicide detectives after the child’s body was found was obtained through oppression, inducement and trickery.

'We were perfect...’

'We were perfect...’

A WONDERFUL life that was getting even better has been suddenly cut short by the actions of two men who threw an elderly woman to the ground for a few hundred dollars.

Couple flees... first from volcano, then floods

Couple flees... first from volcano, then floods

Farmer Darwin Bowen had paid the boatman $50 to take him to his village of Fancy at the foothills of La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

As they raced across the water last Sunday, he was filled with trepidation and hope.