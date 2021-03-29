Dr Avery Hinds, Technical Director at the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Division, said the current upward trend in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago is a cause for concern but not one of alarm.
Speaking at Monday’s virtual COVID-10 press conference, Hinds said: “We are getting a steady increase at this point in time with the number of cases we’re seeing on a daily basis, and that rolling seven-day average has gone from a low of three to its current position of 17. So, that’s approximately 17 new cases being accumulated on a daily basis, and this upward trend is a cause for concern.”
He noted that the percentage of positive cases derived from the number of persons swabbed is also on the rise.
“Earlier on during the height of the epidemic, we would have seen percentages as high as forty-three and forty-four per cent of everyone who was swabbed, having a positive result for COVID. That eventually dropped into the beginning of the New Year to two-to-three per cent…February was two per cent, and we’re now seeing that percentage of positivity beginning to rise again, currently six per cent as at the end of the last epidemiologic week.
“So we are seeing there’s an increase in the overall prevalence of the virus circulating among the population, and showing up in those individuals who come to the health centres, hospitals, emergency rooms, to be swabbed.”
He said one thing they noticed is that the overall increase began approximately two weeks after the relaxation around some of the larger gatherings for group sporting activities had been announced on February 21.
“And while we note that the sporting activities themselves may not be the immediate driving factor, certainly the gatherings before, during and after, may be driving some of this exchange along with the increased tendency to gather that we seem to be seeing in the general population,” Hinds said.
With the aid of a graphical representation of the movement of the virus during Epidemiological Weeks eight through 12, Hinds pointed to the fact that Country Caroni had the highest number of cases followed by Victoria, St Patrick and St George East.
He said one trend that was noted is that while Caroni, with its high numbers, showed a steady decline in the number of positive cases from Epi Week 10 through 12, the counties of Victoria and St Patrick showed a steady increase during those same weeks.
“This trend is what we are drawing our attention to. This trend is a cause for concern though not alarm. This trend is a cause to reflect on what we may be doing or what we may be able to do as individuals and as a population, to halt and reverse that upward trend.”
Stating that all public health measures, regulations, and recommendations made, are our barrier between us as a population and the spread of this virus, Hinds added that what is being seen is that people have started to get a little tired of doing the right thing, such as practicing distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands, and avoiding gatherings.
“And the extent to which we change our behaviour at this point in time, is going to change the rate at which the virus can spread through the population.”
Hinds said it is understandable that people want to get out and do things and entertain themselves but they still have to be aware that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and that the gatherings that are being seen can lead to crowds of people exhaling into a common space and possible sharing infected respiratory droplets with one another.
“The tendency to gather indoors, to exceed the number of individuals that should be gathering in a given space. The tendency not to wear masks at work or in other places where gathered. All of these things, as we relax on these measures, we give the virus additional opportunities to spread from one individual to another.
“And it’s important to emphasise right now we’re moving into the Easter holiday season with kids away from school, with individuals looking to travel, either to Tobago or wherever they’re going. We do need to maintain even more so, the behaviours that will protect ourselves and protect others from becoming infected.
“The COVID-19 virus is still a clear and present threat to the wellbeing of the population. We are experiencing an upward trend that we can halt if we double down on those preventive behaviours, double down on following up with the public health regulations guidelines, and there’s a great degree of individual responsibility that is going to be needed to reverse this trend,” Hinds noted.
Meanwhile, principal medical officer at the Ministry of Health, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, stated that over the last 48 hours there were 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the country to 240.
She noted that the recent upsurge in cases has led to an increase in occupancy at hospitals in the parallel healthcare system.
“Over the past 10 to 12 weeks the parallel healthcare system, in terms of occupancies, has been at a rate of about two to three per cent. However, as of today, that occupancy percentage has increased to seven per cent. The percentage of ambulatory beds that are occupied in the parallel healthcare system has also increased from about three per cent to six per cent, as of today.”
Abdool-Richards said that such a situation really emphasises the need for the population to continue to be vigilant and to exercise the COVID-19 prevention measures.
Repatriation exercises
“We had a successful exercise on Saturday evening, in which there was the return of approximately 95 persons from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago. All persons were received in a very safe manner and are currently accommodated at our State and State-supervised quarantine facilities.
“Over the next three weeks there are five further repatriation exercises that are scheduled. On March 31, there is a repatriation exercise from Miami to Trinidad and Tobago in which there are 130 confirmed ticketed persons.
Abdool-Richards noted that on April 8 there’s an exercise form New York City, one from Canada on April 14, another from Barbados on April 16 as well as a second repatriation from Miami on April 21.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is committed to ensure that all returning nationals are received in a safe manner and as such we are anticipating approximately one hundred and thirty persons per flight.”