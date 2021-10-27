As important as the Magnificent Seven

IN the first half of the last century, Ste Madeleine was important enough to have a town centre, with police station, post office, school, churches, shops and railway stop for the labouring class working to enrich our colonial rulers.
The district is gone now.
It died along with the sugar industry, agriculture’s decline, and the centralisation of services.
If you need something now, you have to go west towards San Fernando, or east to Princes Town.
But there remain three very old things in the village which have avoided Trinidad’s general disdain for built heritage.
There is the factory, dating to 1870s, that produced sugar from the harvest coming in from the surrounding plantations in what was the grandest milling operation in the British West Indies.
There is the Trinidad Government Railways’ (TGR) Signal Station at Stanleyville, dating to 1913, where for many years, signalman Millington Stanley kept watch for the trains headed to and from Princes Town.
And then there is that sagging old house on Rose Cottage Street that made it through all of the 20th century.
It survived storms and earthquakes and fallen flambeaux, and defied collapse while its owner Mr Dennis Cumberbatch watched every building around being torn down, or burning down.
Not far from the house, the smokestack of the abandoned Usine/Ste Madeleine sugar factory, closed for good almost two decades ago, remains the hub to the surrounding villages of former cane workers living in an area the colonists named the South Naparimas.
That rusting factory has now attracted the attention of those who see value in its metal skeleton, but if the authorities act, they can expect protests by the residents who consider the towering chimney to be the exclamation point of their lives and shared history.
Secure still is the Signal Box, the last one to survive on an island that once had more than 100 miles of railway track.
Time and the elements are wearing it away, but the building and the equally important signal mechanism have an entire proud village on guard to ensure it is not lost.
The hole in the roof
But that old house at No 3 Rose Cottage Street needs our help now, says Cumberbatch.
Yes, he knows all about preservation and restoration and heritage, but it means nothing when you are in bed at night and are able to see the moon and the stars through a jagged hole in your roof.
And worse, when the rains arrive, and you wondering whether this is the storm that is going to take apart the planking and send the roofing sheets flying.
And yes, he likes whistling birds, but not those fat doves spitefully spending time perched over the holes. Anyway, it will just cost too much, financially and physically, to fix, he said.
“This is the age you supposed to eat, lie down and relax, and think about God,” says Cumberbatch, who was born in the front room and has lived much of his life there, alone.
And alone is how we found him that afternoon, sitting at the stable door looking out on his cashew tree, eating from a bowl of boiled potato and yams.
Dennis is not being unkind about the place that has sheltered him, he wants to make it clear.
He was born there in the middle of World War II, loved and lost and raised his children in those three rooms which would also be the place where his Ma and several other relatives would breathe their last. And even though the sugar factory-polluted river running through the village smelt like an outhouse half the year, that too was okay, said Cumberbatch.
You get used to it, after a while.
Besides, that factory provided work for most of his adult life.
“Is 73 years old pass right in this house, and it protected me for my entire life. It sheltered people. A lot of people came here and stayed, and left,” said Cumberbatch, when we first spoke with him in 2017.
“But I does frighten sometimes. You lie down there at night, hearing the breeze and thinking if to run. But where you going to run and go?” Cumberbatch, whose father died young, recalls his mother Helen King making money washing and house keeping for wealthier people in the village.
The rich people included, just around the corner, the Huggins family, who kept a shop and post office, and were elders at the Catholic Church.
Cumberbatch remembers his mother ironing for the Huggins daughters Vivi and Thelma. It was Thelma who would marry Sir Solomon Hochoy and become the nation’s First Lady. She died in 2010.
“I had breakfast, lunch and tea there,” he said.
“I was like a stepson, because my mother spent so much time them. And they were so good to me and to the village.”
Invitation to preserve
There would be no worldly life for Cumberbatch who said he had to struggle from early, his father dying when he was a child with little means, one pair of pants and shirt for school, a “two or three biscuits for lunch”, filling water into oil kegs from the stand pipe up at the train stop and toting it to the home built of wood which came from the timber felled as land was cleared for more fields of sugar between San Fernando and Tableland.
And when his mother died, Cumberbatch went off looking for work, getting a job at Sinanan’s Drugs, then opposite the public market, where he washed medicine vials for reuse, before finding county council work cleaning drains around the town.
But he would return to the sugar village and its factory, working in the refinery section bagging the sugar and chucking it onto the conveyor. It would be his last salaried job.
The State turned off the switch at the factory after the harvest of 2003, and locked the gates for good.
Cumberbatch, a father of two who never married, said of his situation: “I worked hard all my life, but ain’t get nothing to show for it, except this house. My family, they come and die and die and die. But I survived, with no ailments, and no vice except for a little drink to settle the mind.”
As for his house, it has become something of a tourist attraction, people stopping by to capture photographs and marvel at the roofing sheets and sun-baked wood.
Cumberbatch is not so impressed.
A few years ago, he moved out and into a house of brick just next door. The old house where he spent his entire life was becoming too dangerous.
“But I can’t lick it down,” he told us this week.
“I would welcome if anyone could help me save it, especially these people who love old things, could come and help me preserve it just as it was, fix up the roof, so we could remember what life was then, before the life we have now.”
NOTE: If you want to help Mr Cumberbatch with that house, you can contact the writer at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com