No surrender.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is saddened by the news that the murder toll had crossed the 500 mark. However, he said the Police Service would be moving forward with the mindset of not surrendering.
“When you hear news like this, you will be affected. But I also know that the TTPS will be working assiduously, now and in the coming months, to limit the number of homicides in this country. We will be increasing patrols and will be putting further emphasis on the drive to recover firearms. So I want to say this to my officers: do not surrender.
“I know that things may seem hard right now, but now is the time we need to keep fighting back. And to the populace, I will call on them, once again, to please work with us. We need the information that you have. Many of you know what is going on, and we need you to step up and work with us. The information you provide can save lives. And who knows, it may even save your own life or that of people you know.
“I have to continue to talk to the men and women of the service and encourage the public to motivate them in the right direction. This is because you will have some aspects of the public bashing down the officers of the TTPS because of what is happening, and saying it is our fault. But we have to look at this holistically and realise that the decisions to lead to a life of crime were not caused by the police.
“There are social issues at play that needs to be treated. But that being said, the TTPS will of course do all it needs to do to treat with the crime situation in this country from a policing aspect. It is a terrible thing when officers are putting their lives on the line every day, but are being bashed down publicly,” Jacob said.
Higher-powered weaponry
Jacob also again highlighted the fact that there had been an increase in deaths due to the type of weaponry being utilised this year.
“We are seeing the results of the increase in high-powered weapons in our streets and in our communities. These weapons are causing havoc as they are killing multiple persons in one incident. Jamaica is experiencing a similar situation. Recently, their commissioner of police noted that out of 99 incidents, the island had seen 256 murders.
“Similarly, I can point to Trinidad and Tobago, and in 24 incidents alone, we have had 85 persons being shot and wounded, and 60 murders. So it is not rocket science. The prevalence of these types of weapons is outrageous. For instance, up to today (Saturday), we have recovered 102 high-powered weapons in this country, out of 578 firearms seized.
“Over the last ten years, that high-powered weaponry average was about 56 annually. So this year alone, we have almost doubled the number of rifles seized, and the year is not yet complete. So this shows that there is a prevalence of these types of weapons on the streets. And the use of these weapons is leading to increased fatalities in many scenarios,” Jacob said.
As a result, the acting commissioner said the TTPS had put seizing weapons a priority for the organisation.
► sub head ◄ Big business in guns
He noted that based on intelligence available to the police, it costs over $40,000 to purchase an AK-47 or an AK-15 in this country, adding as it stood, an AK-47 had a cost of an estimated $40,000, while an AR-15 had an estimated cost of TT$45,000.
Glock handhelds stood between $18,000 and $20,000, while revolvers were between $10,000 and $12,000.
“If persons can afford these assault rifles and these other types of firearms, then why are they committing these crimes? It stands to reason that there are persons who have the means of bringing in these weapons, and the current system in criminal circles is that these weapons are being rented by some persons or distributed in certain gang circles.
“This is why the TTPS has put so much focus in recent months in its investigative capacity. While the hard policing aspects will remain, and there will remain a focus on removing firearms from the streets of this country, we also need to find out how these weapons are coming into the country and who are bringing them it.
To this end, he said 24 police officers had recently been trained by American specialists to track firearms and how they are imported.
“The goal is no longer just taking guns off the streets, but taking the key players who import these weapons off the board. So finding linkages between the weapons and who imports them is key. So the linkages, by utilising technology and DNA evidence, are important, and this is what we’ve had investigators recently trained in.
“So the aim is to make a positive dent in these operations and hope that they will impact with a reduction of homicides because about 80 per cent of all murders are committed via the use of firearms. And now, multiple persons are dying due to the type of firearms being brought in. So this is a priority for the TTPS,” Jacob said.
He once again called on the citizens to partner with the TTPS and report any illegal activities they may witness or know of.