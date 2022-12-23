Luciano Quash, the man accused of murdering 18-year-old Ashanti Riley two years ago, has been committed to stand trial for her murder.
The committal warrant was read to the 34-year-old “PH” taxi-driver yesterday by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle after she found the State had made out a prima facie case.
Riley, who lived at Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, went missing on November 29, 2020.
She was last seen alive entering a “PH” taxi at the corner of Hunte and Lloyd streets.
On December 4, her decomposing body was found in a watercourse off Cakes Lands, La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
During the preliminary enquiry, Quash was represented by attorneys Fareed Ali, Sherry Ann Singh, Adita Ramkissoon and Althea Glaude.
Attorney Jennifer Osbourne appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).