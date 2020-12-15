THE man accused of beating and stabbing to death 18-year-old Ashanti Riley two weeks ago has made his first court appearance charged with murder.
In addition to the capital offence, 33-year-old Luciano "Brian" Quash, a "PH" taxi driver has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl on two occasions during the course of the same day. Those offences took place in March also in Santa Cruz, where Riley's body was found on the morning of December 4.
Quash, of Bagatelle Road, San Juan, appeared virtually before Magistrate Indar Jagroo around 1.30 p.m., and was not called upon to placed to any of the charges as they were all laid indictably.
He was charged with murdering Riley, of Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, sometime between November 28 and December 5, at Upper La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz.
She was last seen leaving her home on November 29.
Five days later police recovered her body in a shallow stream in La Canoa.
An autopsy on her body last Wednesday concluded she died from sharp force injuries to the right chest and lower abdomen, and blunt force trauma to the back of the left chest.
Upon his appearance Quash was represented by criminal defence attorney Fareed Ali.
He was remanded into prison custody and will reappear in court on January 11. By that time, a State attorney is expected to be appointed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Quash was charged on Sunday after investigators received advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.
He was arrested last Tuesday by officers of the North Eastern Division.
Investigations were supervised by acting Insps Sttanisclaus and Maharaj of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations.