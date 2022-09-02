ashley

POLICE suspect the murder of a 27-year-old woman on Independence Day may have been drug-related and that she was not the initial target.

Around 8 a.m. officers of the Northern Division Task Force were on mobile patrol when they received a report about shots being heard at Brasso Seco Road, La Canoa Village, lower Santa Cruz.

When they arrived on the scene they found the body of Ashley Morris near to a small wooden house located within a forested area off Brasso Seco Road.

She was found in a foetal position with gunshots to her head.

Her boyfriend, Brandon Joseph, 28, who was interviewed by officers, explained that around 7.20 a.m. he and Morris were at home when they heard noises outside.

He said Morris walked outside to check and shortly after she was shot. He said the gunmen shot him as well in his right leg but he escaped by running down a trail on the southern side of the small house, following which the gunmen left.

In the meantime someone called the police.

Officers also found an array of live assault rifle ammunition, magazines, a walkie-talkie, a rifle scope plus four bags and a bucket of marijuana.

Police said they took Joseph to hospital where he remained in stable condition up to last night.

Police said they were told that Morris was not originally from Santa Cruz, but moved into the area approximately three months ago, when she began living with Joseph.

They added that Joseph and his brother, who was shot dead the before on Tuesday, were “known” to them.

On Tuesday around 2.15 p.m. Joseph’s brother, Jevon Joseph, 26, was killed at Cakes Land off La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz.

Police said the man had been liming with a few friends when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire on Joseph, killing him on the spot.

The 2022 murder toll stood at 392 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 253.

