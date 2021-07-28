:‘treat people equally’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, from left, president general of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jammat Association (ASJA) Haji Yacoob Ali and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein in conversation during ASJA’s Eid-ul-Fitr dinner at Centre Point Mall Chaguanas on Saturday night. —Photo courtesy OPM
:‘treat people equally’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, from left, president general of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jammat Association (ASJA) Haji Yacoob Ali and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein in conversation during ASJA’s Eid-ul-Fitr dinner at Centre Point Mall Chaguanas on Saturday night. —Photo courtesy OPM

The President General of the Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA) Haji Yacoob Ali, has died.

He served as head of what was the largest muslim organisation in the Caribbean.

In a statement today, ASJA said: The entire ASJA Family is indeed saddened by the demise of our President Haji Yacoob Ali.

On behalf of the Central Executive, Imams, Regional Chairmen, Ulama Council and all others of the ASJA Family, we extend deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and relatives on his passing and pray that almighty Allah through His Grace and Mercy will grant them patience to bear this loss at this time.

Let us all remember he is a forerunner and we will all eventually follow him.

In a statement, the Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein said: “It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences on the passing of the President General of the Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA), Haji Yacoob Ali.

A spiritual leader and mentor in the Muslim faith who was known by many for his many decades of service to the community at all levels of social interaction. He will be always remembered for his wisdom and guidance in all matters of Islam.

Haji Yacoob Ali was always willing to help those in need and did so wholeheartedly and generously. He lived his life in worship to Almighty Allah (swt) and was a role model to many Muslim Brothers and Sisters across Trinidad and Tobago.

On behalf of my family and I, we pray that the Almighty grants him forgiveness and a place in the Highest Heaven, Jannatul Firdaus.

May Almighty Allah (swt) grant his family, friends and loved ones strength and comfort just as he has granted him final rest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘His legacy will continue to inspire generations’

‘His legacy will continue to inspire generations’

The master artist is gone.

LeRoy Clarke, who was also an author and poet, died at his home at Legacy House, Cascade around 6 a.m. yesterday.

He was 82 years old and was said to have been ailing in recent months.

Born in Belmont, Clarke emerged as one Trinidad’s great visual artists and became an icon of contemporary black culture.

15 minutes for Fire Service to arrive’

15 minutes for Fire Service to arrive’

ASSISTANT Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith says it took about 15 minutes for fire officers to get from their Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, headquarters to the Maraval fire that claimed the lives of three children on Monday.

Smith was unable to say, however, how long it took officers to get into the house, or how many fire officers were present battling the blaze.

+5
Couple found dead

Couple found dead

POLICE responded yesterday evening to what they suspected was a murder-suicide at New Grant.

Michael Deonarine and wife Crystal Jagroop, both 25, who were in a relationship for just over a year, were found dead in a bedroom at their home at Unis Trace, Busy Corner.

Deonarine is suspected to have killed Jagroop and then himself. Officers found several spent shells but no weapon.

‘Clear up policy on mixing shots’

‘Clear up policy on mixing shots’

Trinidad and Tobago nationals who returned to this country from Canada are calling on the Ministry of Health to clarify its policy on the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines.

This after they were made to pay fees ranging from $13,500 to $17,000 to quarantine at a State-approved facility.

United in grief

United in grief

The raging flames have disappeared but the pain felt far and wide of the loss of three children dying in a house fire in Maraval on Monday has not.

Ezekiel Burke, 17, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke, three, were trapped by burglar-proofing and perished in the fire that engulfed their home in Rookery Nook in Maraval. Two other siblings—Janiceia, 15, and Kiseane, 13—were rescued.

Recommended for you