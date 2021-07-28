The President General of the Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA) Haji Yacoob Ali, has died.
He served as head of what was the largest muslim organisation in the Caribbean.
In a statement today, ASJA said: The entire ASJA Family is indeed saddened by the demise of our President Haji Yacoob Ali.
On behalf of the Central Executive, Imams, Regional Chairmen, Ulama Council and all others of the ASJA Family, we extend deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and relatives on his passing and pray that almighty Allah through His Grace and Mercy will grant them patience to bear this loss at this time.
Let us all remember he is a forerunner and we will all eventually follow him.
In a statement, the Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein said: “It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences on the passing of the President General of the Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA), Haji Yacoob Ali.
A spiritual leader and mentor in the Muslim faith who was known by many for his many decades of service to the community at all levels of social interaction. He will be always remembered for his wisdom and guidance in all matters of Islam.
Haji Yacoob Ali was always willing to help those in need and did so wholeheartedly and generously. He lived his life in worship to Almighty Allah (swt) and was a role model to many Muslim Brothers and Sisters across Trinidad and Tobago.
On behalf of my family and I, we pray that the Almighty grants him forgiveness and a place in the Highest Heaven, Jannatul Firdaus.
May Almighty Allah (swt) grant his family, friends and loved ones strength and comfort just as he has granted him final rest.