Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley raised the issue of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Covid-19 status this morning during a question and answer segment in the House of Representatives.
In answer to a question from Caroni Central Member of Parliament Dr Rishad Seecheran as to whether he was a recipient of a dose of the Pfizer vaccine that was among 400 brought into the country last week, Rowley said he wished that opposition members would stop misleading the public with “blatant untruths”.
He said: Unlike the other leader in this house, I told the country when I was diagnosed as a positive patient with Covid 19. I told the country when I was in isolation. I told the country when I can be vaccinated. The minister of health actually told the country the date on which I can be vaccinated. So to come her an to ask me if I took vaccine from the 400, you are just a mischief maker…”
As the house erupted in desk thumping, Rowley added: “Go and find out from your leader when she took it, and when she got Covid”.
Opposition MP for Naparima Rodney Charles asked the question again, but Rowley said he would dignify the question with a response.
Persad-Bissessar was not present during the exchange.