aaron

Two police officers have been charged with multiple misbehaviour in public office offences.

swan

Assistant Superintendent Aaron Beddoe was jointly charged with Sgt Davd Swanson with one count of Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit conspiring together with other persons by approving several variation letters to facilitate the purchase of firearm and/or ammunition without lawful authority.

ASP Aaron Beddoe was also charged with six counts of Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit by Approving Variation of Firearm Users License without lawful authority.

Sgt David Swanson was also charged with nine counts of Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit by Approving Variation Firearm Users License without lawful authority.

ASP Aaron Beddoe, 56, of Riverside Road, Curepe, who was last attached to the North-Central Division and Sgt David Swanson, 45, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, who was last attached to the Firearms Permit Unit, were arrested after enquires by the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) and Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

According to police reports, between February 2021 and April 2021, ASP Beddoe, being the First Division Officer in charge of the Firearms Permit Unit, together with Sgt Swanson, who was acting in the capacity of an Inspector of Police at the Firearms Permit Unit, allegedly approved several variation approval letters and minutes for Firearm Users Licenses without lawful authority.

Investigations are still continuing as the team of officers are to again approach the Director of Public Prosecutions with respect to other offences.

The exercise was coordinated and spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Wendell Lucas and Woman Senior Superintendent Suzette Martin, supervised by Woman Inspector Mc Kenzie, Sgt (Ag.) Mohammed and Sgt Samuel, Cpl Pinder, and Cpl (Ag.) Bissessar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A funeral for Brian on his 5th birthday

A funeral for Brian on his 5th birthday

Brian Jagessar, the child who drowned in a swimming pool last Saturday, will be laid to rest today, the day he would have celebrated his fifth birthday.

His mother, Reshma Jagessar, had planned a surprise birthday party with his loved ones for that day and had worked extra hours to purchase a special present.

DOMA: Country in national crime emergency

DOMA: Country in national crime emergency

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) says the country is in the midst of a national crime emergency.

The association, headed by businessman Gregory Aboud, made the statement yesterday in a news release.

And while the association pointed to recent crimes and killings to support its assertion, it condemned the “stunning silence” from major stakeholders in society even more.

BELOVED BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

BELOVED BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

Fifty-two-year-old businessman Darryl Dindial, who was shot and killed outside his auto shop in Chaguanas on Thursday evening, during an attempted robbery, was regarded by residents as hard-working, humble and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Dindial’s death has therefore left those who knew him in a state of grief, and feeling robbed of such a great and joyful soul. Many of them took to the streets the night he was killed to protest the rise in crime in the neighbourhood.

Foster: My hands are clean

Foster: My hands are clean

“Character assassination” is how Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings yesterday responded to a Special Branch report alleging corrupt activities against him.

The report was released on Thursday by UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

At a news conference yesterday at his ministry offices on Elizabeth Street, Port of Spain, Cummings said the document contained dangerous and inaccurate assertions that must be addressed.

Griffith threatens legal action to obtain Stanley John report

Griffith threatens legal action to obtain Stanley John report

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has threatened legal action against the Police Service Commission (PolSC) if it fails to hand over the Stanley John report.

The report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearms users’ licences (FULs).

Recommended for you