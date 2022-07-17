The case against a police officer charged with assaulting a man in a wheelchair back in 2014 has begun.
The matter involving Tamika Phillip is being heard before San Fernando Magistrate Natalie Diop.
Phillip is charged with assaulting Robbie Ramcharitar by beating, along High Street, San Fernando, in December 2014. She is also charged with malicious damage as it is alleged the wheelchair hit a parked vehicle.
The charging officer in the matter, Cpl Joefield, gave evidence on Tuesday as the State is seeking to tender a statement given by Ramcharitar, who has since passed away.
The State is being represented by attorney Solange Devenish while attorneys El Farouk Hosein and Ainsley Lucky are representing Phillip.
The matter was adjourned to August 9, and is also to continue the following day.
PC Roger Rajkumar was last October committed to stand trial on the charge of misbehaviour in public office for allegedly slapping Ramcharitar three times across the head and face.
He is out on bail.