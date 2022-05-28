Nazrudeen

Nazrudeen Pragg

A police officer was granted $200,000 bail by Justice of the Peace, Stephen Young after he was charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office today.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Friday advised that Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg be charged with one count of Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit: knowingly entering false and misleading information on an application form issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport, Transport Division for a tinted window exemption certificate for a black Kia Sportage motor vehicle, the applicant being a civilian and stating that the applicant was employed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as an Intelligence Officer for the purpose of procuring the said exemption certificate from the Transport Commissioner.

Naz

Nazrudeen Pragg

Pragg was also charged with one count of Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit: knowingly entering false and misleading information on an application form issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport, Transport Division for a tinted window exemption certificate for a white Nissan Navara motor vehicle, the applicant being a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and stating that the applicant was employed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as an Intelligence Officer for the purpose of procuring the said exemption certificate from the Transport Commissioner.

Pragg, 59, of Preysal, Couva, was last attached to the Central Intelligence Bureau. He is due to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.

According to police reports, on Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th August 2021, the accused, whilst holding the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Specialized Support, allegedly knowingly made false and misleading information on two Ministry of Works and Transport, Transport Division applications for tinted window exemption forms in relation to two motor vehicles, one owned by a civilian and the other owned by a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

These exemptions reflected that both applicants are Police Officers who are also Intelligence Officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. These application forms were later submitted to the Transport Commissioner, approved and he issued Tint Exemption Certificates to the applicants.

A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on 20 May 2022, and the Senior Superintendent, PSB, Suzette Martin was detailed to conduct enquiries. Pragg was arrested on Wednesday.

