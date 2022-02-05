Police are asking anyone with information in connection with two reports of malicious damage yesterday in the Cocorite community to contact investigators immediately at 999 or the St. James Police Station at 622-3695.
The appeal comes as Western Division Police are currently probing two separate incidents involving two local government representatives in Cocorite community.
In the first incident, according to police reports, at 3.30 am on Friday, Western Division Task Force police officers responded to a report of a car ablaze.
Upon arrival, WDTF officers met a party of fire officials attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Four Roads Fire Station.
WDTF officers later discovered that at 3.20 am, a woman received a call that her motor vehicle was on fire. Upon checking, she later confirmed the incident and subsequently contacted members of the protective services.
A few minutes later, at 3.45 am, police responded to another report of malicious damage. Upon arrival, police observed damages to the window of the Cocorite home.
The victims were not named.