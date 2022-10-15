fake

The fake gun

A criminal suspect who staged a robbery using an imitation gun, paid with his life on Friday night.

Police were told that at around 11p.m. a couple was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of South Park, San Fernando, when a man open the door and got in.

The man was brandishing a “gun”. He pointed it at them, police were told.

The driver pulled his own gun, a real one, and shot the suspect four times.

The wounded suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and stumble away.

He was found dead in the bushes near the mall.

The fake gun was found in the parking lot.

The identity of the dead man is not immediately known.

The incident happened near a night club at the mall.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA pushes for houses

TTUTA pushes for houses

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) says for years it has been trying to get housing for its members.

During the union’s annual convention yesterday, TTUTA representatives assured educators that it will continue to follow up on this issue.

Nagar on tonight

The National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar begins tonight with an evening of song and dance, after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Continuing in the trend of Divali Nagars held in 2018 and 2019, when the themes were Hindu Sant (Hindu Saints) and Hindu Granth (Hindu Sacred Books), the NCIC has chosen as its theme this year Hindu Panth (Hindu Denominations), says NCIC public relations officer Surujdeo Mangaroo.

Imbert: Fuel cards, utility rebates soon

Imbert: Fuel cards, utility rebates soon

FUEL cards and utility rebates for citizens on the lowest end of the spectrum will be implemented over the next few months, Finance Minister Colm Imbert assured yesterday. Contributing to the debate on the 2023 budget in the Senate, Imbert said 175,000 people stand to benefit from the fuel grant. The budget was passed last night in the Senate with support from all independent senators. There was no Opposition support.

Manning drops out PNM race

Manning drops out PNM race

Brian Manning, who was contesting the vice-chairmanship of the People’s National Movement (PNM), has dropped out of the internal election.

That leaves Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Rondell Donawa as the two contenders for the vice-chairmanship.

GARY BACK ON SHORT LIST

GARY BACK ON SHORT LIST

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith is officially back in the race for top cop.

The Police Service Commission (PolSC), headed by Justice Judith Jones, has completed its shortlist in its hunt for Trinidad and Tobago’s new police commissioner.

The Express learnt that Griffith, deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher, Lt Col Sheldon Ramnanan, a former chief legal officer of the Defence Force, and ACP Andre Norton are among 16 on the shortlist.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA pushes for houses

TTUTA pushes for houses

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) says for years it has been trying to get housing for its members.

During the union’s annual convention yesterday, TTUTA representatives assured educators that it will continue to follow up on this issue.

Nagar on tonight

The National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar begins tonight with an evening of song and dance, after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Continuing in the trend of Divali Nagars held in 2018 and 2019, when the themes were Hindu Sant (Hindu Saints) and Hindu Granth (Hindu Sacred Books), the NCIC has chosen as its theme this year Hindu Panth (Hindu Denominations), says NCIC public relations officer Surujdeo Mangaroo.

Imbert: Fuel cards, utility rebates soon

Imbert: Fuel cards, utility rebates soon

FUEL cards and utility rebates for citizens on the lowest end of the spectrum will be implemented over the next few months, Finance Minister Colm Imbert assured yesterday. Contributing to the debate on the 2023 budget in the Senate, Imbert said 175,000 people stand to benefit from the fuel grant. The budget was passed last night in the Senate with support from all independent senators. There was no Opposition support.

Manning drops out PNM race

Manning drops out PNM race

Brian Manning, who was contesting the vice-chairmanship of the People’s National Movement (PNM), has dropped out of the internal election.

That leaves Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Rondell Donawa as the two contenders for the vice-chairmanship.

GARY BACK ON SHORT LIST

GARY BACK ON SHORT LIST

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith is officially back in the race for top cop.

The Police Service Commission (PolSC), headed by Justice Judith Jones, has completed its shortlist in its hunt for Trinidad and Tobago’s new police commissioner.

The Express learnt that Griffith, deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher, Lt Col Sheldon Ramnanan, a former chief legal officer of the Defence Force, and ACP Andre Norton are among 16 on the shortlist.

Recommended for you

Recommended for you