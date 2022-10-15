A criminal suspect who staged a robbery using an imitation gun, paid with his life on Friday night.
Police were told that at around 11p.m. a couple was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of South Park, San Fernando, when a man open the door and got in.
The man was brandishing a “gun”. He pointed it at them, police were told.
The driver pulled his own gun, a real one, and shot the suspect four times.
The wounded suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and stumble away.
He was found dead in the bushes near the mall.
The fake gun was found in the parking lot.
The identity of the dead man is not immediately known.
The incident happened near a night club at the mall.