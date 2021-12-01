AN off-duty police officer was injured tonight after gunmen opened fire on a prison officer and the policeman at El Dorado Road, Tunapuna.
Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., both officers were standing on the road near a small parlour when a car slowed down near them and the front seat occupant opened fire on both men.
The prison officer was not injured but the policeman suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand.
The police officer was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was treated.
Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.--Gyasi Gonzales