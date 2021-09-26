The police investigation into statements made by Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr has come to an end.
This was confirmed by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and investigators consulted Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC and were advised not to pursue any further action.
On September 10, Bakr held a 75-minute broadcast on his social media accounts in which he issued a “warning” to the Government, and all arms of State, to stop repressing citizens of this country.
He highlighted various issues that he viewed as “oppression” to people of African descent.
“I warning the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, I (am) warning the police, I (am) warning the Coast Guard, I (am) warning everybody who is involved in the repression, the oppression of African people, I (am) warning you today, this is your last day warning. Because it is coming on you,” he said.
Bakr blamed the State for not “helping poor people” during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that with businesses closed, and persons not being allowed to move freely, the ability to generate income had been greatly affected and the poorest of society felt it the most.
The Muslimeen leader noted after each statement that he was not threatening anyone, but rather giving a “warning”.
He also spoke about injustice in the prison system, saying there were men incarcerated for more than 15 years without a trial