THE divers were alive and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd did nothing to rescue them and allowed them to die.
This was the essence of attorney Gerald Ramdeen’s arguments yesterday as he shared the second autopsy report and death records of deceased diver Kazim Ali Jr.
Ramdeen has put the blame for the deaths of four divers squarely at the feet of Paria, saying the State company did not attempt to rescue the men and they prevented rescue efforts when a pathology report showed that Ali was possibly alive for up to 39 hours after being sucked into the pipeline on February 25, 2022.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Ramdeen shared a bundle of documents which he claims provides evidence that Paria left the divers to die.
Ramdeen presented the report of a second autopsy done by pathologist Hubert Daisley on Ali.
He also shared Ali’s official death certificates which stated that the date of death was February 28, 2022- three days after the divers were sucked into the pipeline on February 25, 2022.
Ramdeen also presented Paria’s log of events which showed that the company’s HSE personnel indicated that the divers had a slim chance of survival- just under two hours after the diving incident.
On February 25, 2022 five LMCS Co Ltd divers- Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry went to # 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-A-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline. They were all sucked into the pipeline and went missing.
Boodram -the lone survivor - was rescued by a diver who ignored Paria’s instructions. Boodram spent three hours creeping through the pipeline.
On February 28 three bodies were recovered and the fourth on March 3.
Second autopsy
According to the documents shared with the media, Daisley conducted the second autopsy on Ali’s body on March 5, 2022 at the Dass Funeral Home, Marabella.
It noted that the body was floating in a petroleum and water emulsion/mixture in a metal pipeline 30 inches in diameter. Daisley stated that Ali’s leg was injured after he was sucked into the pipeline.
“Mr Ali suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula bones. These fractures produced blood loss at the site, swelling, pain and inflammation. This injury would have incapacitated Mr Ali’s movement and confine him to the space within the 30 inches in diameter pipeline,” stated the report, which added that his body would have been in this mixture for about 76 hours.
The report noted that the accident took place on February 25 at approximately 2.45 p.m. and Ali’s body was recovered on February 28 at approximately 6 p.m.
“Given the findings at autopsy that Mr Ali had wrinkling and whitening of the skin of his feet without skin slippage, when his body was discovered at 6 p.m. on Monday 28 February 2022 puts Mr Ali’s body in a very early stage of decomposition.
It seems that an approximate time of Mr Ali’s death would be some 48 hours, plus or minus 12 hours before his body was discovered,” stated the report.
Ramdeen said the report found that the earliest time of death would be 6 a.m. Saturday (15 hours and 15 minutes after being sucked into the pipeline).
He said the latest time of death was 6 a.m. on Sunday morning (39 hours and 15 minutes after being sucked in). He said on average Ali would have been alive for some 27 hours after being sucked in.
He said Ali’s family broke down in tears knowing that their child was left there to die, and that Ali and the other divers were inside the 30 inch pipeline, which had air pockets, fighting for their lives.
From rescue to recovery
On the night of Sunday February 27, 2022 Paria held a news conference indicating that it has changed its operation regarding the four missing divers from rescuing them to recovering their bodies.
Paria chairman Newman George said the move to recover the bodies was based on advice from experts, including the Coast Guard. Ramdeen said signs of life in the pipeline came when Boodram himself indicated his colleagues were alive after he was rescued and PAria did not change its position.
He said LMCS workers were knocking on the pipeline and getting a response from the divers who were knocking back.
“You leave the people to die? Unconscionable doesn’t begin to describe that, that is industrial murder, that is what it is,” he said.
He said manslaughter charges are offences that can come out of this as well as a range of criminal offences to be determined after investigations.
Ramdeen presented death records which stated the date of death for Ali as February 28, 2022- the day his body was recovered. The first document he showed was the registration of death which had the February 28, 2022 date.
The second was a temporary death certificate which also bore the same date and the final was the official death certificate which also had February 28, 2022. Ramdeen also shared a photo of Paria’s whiteboard from their operations room entitled “Log of events”.
The photo showed a timeline of the events on the day of the tragedy. He noted the following:
• at 2.15 p.m the divers went into the hyperbaric chamber.
• 2.45 p.m. persons on barge lost contact with the divers in the hyperbaric chamber.
• one hour and three minutes after, it was concluded by an HSE personnel that chances of survival are slim.
• the board stated that at 3.48 p.m. HSE personnel S Ramkissoon reported that chances of survival were slim.
• At 5.45 p.m. Colin Piper (Paria manager) informed them that one person was rescued.
Ramdeen reiterated that Paria’s position did not change even after Boodram was rescued alive. “When a man comes out of the hyperbaric chamber and tells you they are alive down there, Paria does nothing,” he said.
Suspend Paria board
Ramdeen called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to immediately suspend the Paria board. He said a commission of enquiry (CoE) will be useless as it will serve as a mechanism for people to “gallivant” and not be held accountable.
“We are not supporting that,” he said.
He further noted Energy Minister Stuart Young had said that a camera was sent into the pipeline to see what was going on and that evidence that was supposed to be in Paria’s custody has reached the public domain. Ramdeen added that to date no help has been offered to the divers’ families who are pleading for help. He said criminal offences took place which the police and the OSHA must probe.