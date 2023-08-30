The month of August has become one of the deadliest for 2023 in relation to road traffic accidents.
With schools reopening next week, the public can expect an increased presence of police on the roadways.
Police Road Safety Project Coordinator, Sgt Brent Batson said, “Although our enforcement efforts continue in targeting unsafe road use, road users do not seem to be receiving the message and therefore, the month of August has proven to be one of the deadliest for 2023, with 12 persons losing their lives in road traffic collisions compared to six in 2022, an increase of 100 percent.”
He noted that road users continue to engage in risky behaviours on the roadways and these result in preventable incidents which leave the families and the loved ones of the victims facing immeasurable loss.
He said, “… traffic violation detections indicate far too many motorists who are engaging in high-risk behaviours on the roads which translates to the presence of such drivers posing a danger to themselves, their passengers and other road users. With school reopening next week, the public can expect an increased presence of police on the roadways.”
Four recent fatal road traffic accidents took place between August 26 and August 28.
According to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Roadway Surveillance Unit, these four road traffic deaths bring the current road death toll to 66, compared to 66 for the same period last year.
Head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Snr Supt Clint Arthur also noted that “The Trinidad and Tobago Police is currently engaged in a comprehensive approach to combatting crime that involves a heavy focus on road policing.”
He said drivers needed to expect increased road check exercises and have their documents ready for production to officers. He also made an appeal to the public to support the police’s public safety efforts by complying with road traffic laws.
Thus far for 2023, 6,460 fixed penalty notices have been issued to motorists for exceeding speed limits, 16,511 for failing to wear seatbelts, 4,644 for using mobile phones when driving and 1,402 for breach of traffic lights.