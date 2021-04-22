GASPARILLO businessman Anand Maharaj suffocated to death in the plastic in which he was wrapped.
The pathologist who performed the autopsy at the Forensic Sciences found that Maharaj, 60, died as a result of asphyxia.
The body was wrapped in plastic and concealed beneath a couch in the rented apartment of a customer of his at Rawlins Street, San Fabien Road, Gasparillo.
It is suspected that the killer had wrapped Maharaj's body in the plastic and had intended to dispose of it later that night.
Maharaj was the owner of Triple A Auto Services Limited which he ran out of his home at Jeffers Lane.
Detectives of Homicide Region III detained the customer-a 23-year-old man who began residing last year at the apartment with his wife and two children.
Police found the rental Nissan Note in the yard of the suspect's apartment.
It was initially suspected that Maharaj was the victim of a kidnapping, but, some three hours after detaining the suspect detectives returned to the apartment and discovered the businessman's body.
It is suspected that the killer had wrapped Maharaj's body in the plastic and had intended to dispose of it later that night.
On Thursday, detectives took the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on whether or not charges should be laid against the suspect.
Funeral arrangements were carded for Friday at 9 a.m. at Maharaj’s home, followed by a cremation at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.