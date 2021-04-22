Anand Maharaj

BODY HIDDEN BENEATH COUCH: Anand Maharaj

GASPARILLO businessman Anand Maharaj suffocated to death in the plastic in which he was wrapped.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy at the Forensic Sciences found that Maharaj, 60, died as a result of asphyxia.

The body was wrapped in plastic and concealed beneath a couch in the rented apartment of a customer of his at Rawlins Street, San Fabien Road, Gasparillo.

It is suspected that the killer had wrapped Maharaj's body in the plastic and had intended to dispose of it later that night.

Maharaj was the owner of Triple A Auto Services Limited which he ran out of his home at Jeffers Lane.

Detectives of Homicide Region III detained the customer-a 23-year-old man who began residing last year at the apartment with his wife and two children.

Police found the rental Nissan Note in the yard of the suspect's apartment.

It was initially suspected that Maharaj was the victim of a kidnapping, but, some three hours after detaining the suspect detectives returned to the apartment and discovered the businessman's body.

It is suspected that the killer had wrapped Maharaj's body in the plastic and had intended to dispose of it later that night.

On Thursday, detectives took the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on whether or not charges should be laid against the suspect.

Funeral arrangements were carded for Friday at 9 a.m. at Maharaj’s home, followed by a cremation at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID PINCH

COVID PINCH

Maxi Taxi drivers say they are feeling the full force of the additional restrictions imposed by the Government to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Maxi Taxi Drivers Association president Eon Hewitt said mandating public servants to revert to 50 per cent rotation will directly deplete their incomes as thousands of people will not be taking public transport on a regular basis.

Hand it over by May 12

Hand it over by May 12

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has been given until May 12 to disclose information requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne.

Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

Autopsy: Utilda was strangled

SIPARIA pensioner Utilda Joseph was killed by the bare hands of someone.

An autopsy on Wednesday found that Joseph, just weeks away from her 97th birthday, died of manual strangulation.

Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.

Commissioner: SORT to get new head

Commissioner: SORT to get new head

There may soon be a new head for the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

This was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a press briefing at the Police Administration Building.

“It is being reviewed. We need to have the best leaders for the best situations.

‘Never felt better’ CoP ready for second shot

‘Never felt better’ CoP ready for second shot

These were the words of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain.

Griffith, who took the vaccine last Saturday, was trying to encourage police officers to get vaccinated.