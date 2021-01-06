A beating to the head killed secondary school teacher Suzette Sylvester, an autopsy found on Wednesday.
The autopsy was performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St. James, found that Sylvester died from cranio cerebral injuries, as a result of blunt force trauma to head.
A close male relative of Sylvester, 48, mother of two, is in police custody.
The suspect, a bank employee, surrendered to the Chaguanas police early Monday, and police retrieved a hammer from the crime scene at her home at Mowlah Road Extension, Preysal, Couva.
He had undertaken a home construction project to build a pantry in the kitchen for Sylvester, an English Literature and Language teacher for 22 years.
She was married and would have celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary this month.
Her mother, Chrisnoutee Brazlon, said that the suspect would sometimes showed a jealous side, which would lead to ‘big’ arguments, but not physically abuse.
Brazlon recounted to the Express that hours before her daughter’s killing, the family ate Sunday lunch together, and the day before they went on a trip to the beach.
Sylvester previously taught at the El Dorado Secondary School, and was last at the Preysal High School where she was expected to take up duties on Monday.
Hundreds of her past pupils and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and devastation, and consoled each other as they shared memories, pictures and videos of their beloved "Miss".
Funeral arrangements were being made for later in the week.