The autopsy done on the body of murdered 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has found a cause of death, and it was brutal.
Among the injuries, the pathologist listed sharp force injuries to the right side of her chest and lower abdomen, and blunt force trauma to the left side of the chest.
She had been stabbed and beaten to death.
Riley’s body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, last Friday.
Relatives identified her body from the items which were found next to her body.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, Riley’s aunt, Lisa Riley, called on the State to strengthen laws to protect women.
“It is not enough to be talking about it and then time passes and they forget. Because we here won’t forget this. The other families of slain women will not forget this. So we need to step up our game.
“Pass these laws to strengthen the penalties and use them. Let those criminals see that they will no longer get away with hurting the women of this country.
“Implement a sex registry, so people could know who walking among them. Regulate the private hire taxi men, so that not any and everyone could be doing this job. It is about time,” Riley said.
She also said she disagreed with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statements on Saturday that non-lethal weapons such as pepper sprays or tasers may not have made a difference.
“It would give them a fighting chance. They could probably save lives. The Prime Minister said that such weapons could endanger our women if criminals take it, maybe. But it could also give women a better chance. And that is better than no chance whatsoever,” Riley said.
Two men are in police custody for Ashanti’s death—a 32-year-old man from Laventille and a 29-year-old man from San Juan. A search is currently on for a third suspect.
Investigators are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions this week for instructions on what charges, if any, should be laid against the two men.