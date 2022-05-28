Nine-month-old Sariah Ramsaroop died of natural causes. An autopsy determined the baby died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
According to mayoclinic.org, SIDS is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.
It was last weekend that Sariah was found unresponsive at her Fyzabad home. Her mother, Samantha Sinanan, 23, had told reporters her child awoke at 3 a.m. on Saturday, and then fell asleep.
Her husband was puzzled that the baby had not awakened by 8 a.m. and told Sinanan to check on her. She found Sariah on the bed, with her hands stiff and her body cold.
She said her daughter had never had any issues with eating, or any negative responses to baby formula.
“This was completely unexpected. My child was quite healthy and strong. She was healthy and had no allergies,” Sinanan said last weekend.
Sariah was the second baby Sinanan lost, as back in 2020 her baby boy was stillborn.