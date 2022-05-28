sariah

Twenty-three-year-old Samantha Sinanan stands at the entrance to her bedroom at St John Trace, Avocat, Fyzabad, last Sunday, holding stuffed toys belonging to her daughter, Sariah, whom she found unresponsive on Saturday morning after putting her to bed. Sinanan suspects that her nine-month-old daughter may have choked on her milk while asleep. In February 2020 Samantha also lost her son in childbirth. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Nine-month-old Sariah Ramsaroop died of natural causes. An autopsy determined the baby died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

According to mayoclinic.org, SIDS is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.

It was last weekend that Sariah was found unresponsive at her Fyzabad home. Her mother, Samantha Sinanan, 23, had told reporters her child awoke at 3 a.m. on Saturday, and then fell asleep.

Her husband was puzzled that the baby had not awakened by 8 a.m. and told Sinanan to check on her. She found Sariah on the bed, with her hands stiff and her body cold.

sariah1

Found unresponsive: Sariah Ramsaroop

She said her daughter had never had any issues with eating, or any negative responses to baby formula.

“This was completely unexpected. My child was quite healthy and strong. She was healthy and had no allergies,” Sinanan said last weekend.

Sariah was the second baby Sinanan lost, as back in 2020 her baby boy was stillborn.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cops shoot suspected cable thief: two others escape

Cops shoot suspected cable thief: two others escape

POLICE shot and detained a suspected cable thief and arres­ted two others who were caught attempting to escape after stealing overhead cables in Couva on Wednesday morning.

The initial confrontation with the suspected thieves and police officers took place on the Southern Main Road in McBean, around 2.45 a.m., when officers spotted the suspects attempting to escape with the severed cables in a silver-coloured wagon.

Recommended for you