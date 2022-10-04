An autopsy on the body of the University of the West Indies employee Marissa Edwards found that she died after she suffered blunt force trauma and was strangled with a length of copper wire.
The copper wire was found around her neck when her body was discovered on September 26, dumped in a drain along an isolated road in Waterloo.
The autopsy was done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Edwards, of John Eli Road, Freeport, went missing a week earlier after she left her home with her boyfriend Simeon Roopchand, 51, who said he was taking her out for drinks.
Roopchand’s body was found hanging from a tree in a densely forested area off McCarthy Street, Tabaquite five days after Edwards went missing.
His wallet with his identification and other items were at the trunk of the tree.
Edwards’ sister, Crystal Cox told the media that she thought Roopchand was a dangerous person, and that he belittled Edwards in conversations.
She said he also accused Edwards of being unfaithful to him.