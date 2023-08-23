The Green Market Santa Cruz will host its 7th annual Avocado and Breadfruit festival on Saturday (Aug 26) from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event kicks off at the Green Market Santa Cruz with an amazing special on Ma’afala breadfruit grown on the Nutrien Model Farm.
Breadfruit, avocado and other trees will also be distributed by the Caribbean Tree Planting Project which is a subsidiary of the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance.
Tayla Mohammed, one of the principals, will be on hand to discuss the importance of planting trees.
Breadfruit has long been touted as a local superfood and Caribbean staple. It is highly nutritious and contains minerals, vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, and water. Although the fruit is commonly prepared when green and fully grown, the ripe fruit can be used to make cookies and other treats. Attendees can learn more about breadfruit at the event.
Dr. Laura Roberts Nkrumah of the Department of Food Production, Faculty of Food and Agriculture will speak and highlight the creation of a breadfruit germplasm collection at the University of the West Indies (UWI), similar to the one created for cacao as well as other research work related to breadfruit production.
Avocados are rich in good healthy fats and other nutrients and contain low sodium and no cholesterol. Avocados are chiefly used sliced and diced on salads, toppings, cut plain, mashed on toast and crackers, or blended into smoothies.
There will be roasted breadfruit Jamaican style on an open fire along with roast fish, oil down. reina pepida arepas – arepas with creamy avocados, Avocado muffins and a new chef, Josimar Quashie, will surprise us with a new take on pizza using our featured foods.
An African drum performance will remind us of how breadfruit reached the Caribbean from Tahiti with Captain Bligh in order to feed the enslaved Africans, since one breadfruit tree can produce 450 pound of fruit each growing season!
The Green Market Santa Cruz is delighted to collaborate with Nutrien Model Farm, the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, The UWI, and the Caribbean Tree Planting in its continuing efforts to promote local food production.