“Carnival and COVID don’t mix.”
These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a news conference held on Wednesday, in which he reiterated the Government’s stance on the cancellation of Carnival 2021.
The Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 virus, which is fueled by physical interaction, cannot be paired with Carnival celebrations which are by nature, a medium for these interactions. Estimating that one third of the country’s population typically partake in these events, he said, the country is this year avoiding a, “Carnival of Coffins.”
“As long as the problem we are facing is a problem rooted and fertilized by congregations and closeness of people, that is an oil and water situation, carnival and COVID don’t mix. As far as I am aware, a carnival is the coming together of people in the closest of ways, with the greatest of interactions I don’t know of another kind of carnival.”
“I think the estimate we normally work with is one third of the population. Our carnival is a carnival where about one third of the population comes together over a season, not even a day, coming together. Notwithstanding the loss of that, with serious economic consequences and individual hardship, the alternative is something we have to stay clear of. Let us not forget that as we miss Carnival, what we don’t want to be a participant in is a Carnival of coffins,” he said.
Dr Rowley however added that planning for Carnival 2021 should be underway under certain conditions. These include a drop in viral infections and a rise in vaccination. Virtual events, he said, were encouraged adhered to public health protocols and the existing laws.
“As long as the coming together of people in close contact is a problem, we will have a problem. Virtual events, as long as they are not breaking the law, people are free to do what they think they want to do but just remember that it isn't the carnival that we are accustomed to. I have seen all kinds of creative suggestions. I even saw someone suggest that we could have a single file carnival where we could have bands wear masks and walk in single file. I don’t know that Trinidadians and Tobagonians could have a single file carnival. Lots of suggestions were made and some of it may come to pass and be quite useful while not breaching the protocols. We certainly want to insist that we observe the protocols and observe the law,” he said.