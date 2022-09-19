Dr. Faith B.Yisrael is the Tobago House of Assembly's new Deputy Chief Secretary.
She was chosen by elected THA members at a special sitting of the Assembly Legislature on Monday morning.
B.Yisrael, who is Tobago's Health Secretary, replaces Watson Duke as Deputy Chief Secretary.
Duke, political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), resigned from the post last week Thursday, stating that he had lost confidence in Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
At a media conference on Thursday he predicted that B.Yisrael, who he fired as the PDP's deputy political leader, would be chosen to replace him.
Provisions will be made for B. Yisrael to travel to Trinidad to be administered her oath of office by President Paula-Mae Weekes, Presiding Officer Abby Taylor announced during the special sitting of the House.
Weeks is currently in London attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.