A Cunupia man was shot dead near a minimart yesterday.
Amar Ramkissoon aka “Baba” of Welcome Road, Esmeralda Cunupia, went to a minimart off Sampson Trace, Cunupia, to make a purchase.
However, while there a vehicle stopped in front of the shop. The driver's door opened and gunshots were heard.
The vehicle then reversed and drove away.
Ramkissoon was found on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and gasping for breath.
He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for treatment, however, he was pronounced dead at 1:20 pm by Dr. Ramdhanie
The Crime Scene Investigators photographed and processed the scene and one spent shell was recovered on the scene.