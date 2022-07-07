An eight-month-old child is dead following a motor vehicular accident yesterday afternoon.
Karel Jurica Amstrong sustained fatal injuries in the crash that took place at about 2 p.m. along the By Pass Road in Arima.
Police were told that the driver of a dump truck was parked along the roadway, in the vicinity of Mt Pleasant Road, when he heard a loud crashing sound.
He then felt an impact to the back of his vehicle.
The truck had been rear-ended by a brown Matrix.
The police and paramedics were notified and the occupants of the car, including the 41-year-old driver, a 36-year-old woman, and her eight-month-old child, were all taken to the Arima Hospital for treatment.
However, young Karel reportedly died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers led by Cpl Rampersad is investigating.