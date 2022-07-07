fatal crash

An eight-month-old child is dead following a motor vehicular accident yesterday afternoon.

Karel Jurica Amstrong sustained fatal injuries in the crash that took place at about 2 p.m. along the By Pass Road in Arima.

Police were told that the driver of a dump truck was parked along the roadway, in the vicinity of Mt Pleasant Road, when he heard a loud crashing sound.

He then felt an impact to the back of his vehicle.

The truck had been rear-ended by a brown Matrix.

The police and paramedics were notified and the occupants of the car, including the 41-year-old driver, a 36-year-old woman, and her eight-month-old child, were all taken to the Arima Hospital for treatment.

However, young Karel reportedly died while undergoing treatment.

A team of officers led by Cpl Rampersad is investigating.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BAIL BILL BOOTED OUT

BAIL BILL BOOTED OUT

The Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill collapsed in the Senate yesterday. It fell b…

Four Covid deaths

Four Covid deaths

Four Covid-19 deaths in the last two days have pushed Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death t…

Recommended for you