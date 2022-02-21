Several lots of baby food that have been imported to Trinidad and Tobago are now part of a baby formula recall after four infants in the United States were hospitalised.
The formulas include Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder Formula from Abbottt Nutrition, an international manufacturer of baby formulas.
The Ministry of Health in a news release yesterday said: “Although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) recall notification advisory, which lists the countries where the recalled products were imported, the Ministry of Health engaged the local distributor to conduct a reconciliation exercise (including physical stock check and review of importation invoices).
“This was done in recognition of the complexity of the supply chain management for such items. Arising out of this exercise, the Ministry was informed today that a limited quantity of the recalled items were identified in the local supply.”
It added: “Additionally, the local distributor has also received subsequent documentation from Abbott Nutrition today, which advises of the batch number of any of the recalled products which may have entered the domestic market.”
The recall was initiated due to the receipt of four consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport (in the US) in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan facility.
This is an active investigation which is currently being conducted by USFDA and CDC and, as such, not yet completed.
The Ministry said: “It should be noted that the local distributor has advised that ‘no products distributed have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport and the actions taken solely as a precautionary measure.”
Early symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection may include, amongst others:
lFever;
lPoor feeding;
lIrritability;
lFatigue/lethargy.
If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed above then you should notify your child’s healthcare provider and seek medical care for your child immediately, the Ministry said.
Members of the public can contact the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at 868-623-5242 or cfdd@health.gov.tt for further information.