A new-born baby girl was found abandoned on the compound of the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday morning.
The Express understands that a passer-by alerted staff to the child wrapped in a blanket and left in an open cardboard box, near to the hospital’s dialysis unit around 9 a.m.
Nurses took the baby to the emergency department.
In a release, the SWRHA said the child is receiving care by its medical professionals.
“Additionally, an investigation is underway and in progress to determine the circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident. The SWRHA has alerted the relevant partner State agencies to provide all the necessary assistance, as required,” the release stated.
Police officers went to the hospital following the discovery.