A Sangre Grande labourer was killed, and a woman, a teenager and a baby were injured in Mayaro on Sunday night.
Brian Auguste, also known as “Shorto”, 23, of Pine Settlement, was gunned down in a vehicle.
Shiniqua Nicholas, aka “Shen Shen”, 21, eight-month-old Shawndelle Wilson, and 15-year-old Princess Nicholas of St Anns Village, Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, were treated for injuries at the hospital.
A police report said that the motive for the incident is yet to be ascertained.
At around 9.30 p.m., Randy Bailey of Mayaro was driving along Logwood Trace Mafeking Village, Mayaro, in company with Shiniqua, Princess, Shawndelle, and another teenager Alexis Ellis when they heard gunshots outside of the vehicle.
Bailey drove off approximately 500 feet into Logwood Trace, Mafeking Village, Mayaro, to the home of Alexis, where he observed Auguste in a sitting position, in the back seat of the vehicle.
Auguste was unresponsive and Bailey contacted the police.
Mayaro police officers responded and found Shiniqua and the infant were suffering from injuries to their stomach and took them to the Mayaro Health District Health Facility.
Other officers found Princess with an injury to her left wrist and also took her to the health facility.
A district medical officer ordered the body removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.
The scene was processed and police retrieved nine spent nine-millimetre shell casings from the scene.
Senior officers of the Eastern Police Division Snr Supt Khan, and Insp Sankar, as well as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III Sgt Ramsahai and PC Gilllead responded.
PC Gillead is continuing investigations.