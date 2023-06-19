crime logo

A Sangre Grande labourer was killed, and a woman, a teenager and a baby were injured in Mayaro on Sunday night.

Brian Auguste, also known as “Shorto”, 23, of Pine Settlement, was gunned down in a vehicle.

Shiniqua Nicholas, aka “Shen Shen”, 21, eight-month-old Shawndelle Wilson, and 15-year-old Princess Nicholas of St Anns Village, Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, were treated for injuries at the hospital.

A police report said that the motive for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

At around 9.30 p.m., Randy Bailey of Mayaro was driving along Logwood Trace Mafeking Village, Mayaro, in company with Shiniqua, Princess, Shawndelle, and another teenager Alexis Ellis when they heard gunshots outside of the vehicle.

Bailey drove off approximately 500 feet into Logwood Trace, Mafeking Village, Mayaro, to the home of Alexis, where he observed Auguste in a sitting position, in the back seat of the vehicle.

Auguste was unresponsive and Bailey contacted the police.

Mayaro police officers responded and found Shiniqua and the infant were suffering from injuries to their stomach and took them to the Mayaro Health District Health Facility.

Other officers found Princess with an injury to her left wrist and also took her to the health facility.

A district medical officer ordered the body removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.

The scene was processed and police retrieved nine spent nine-millimetre shell casings from the scene.

Senior officers of the Eastern Police Division Snr Supt Khan, and Insp Sankar, as well as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III Sgt Ramsahai and PC Gilllead responded.

PC Gillead is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pundit wants racial facts on home invasions

Pundit wants racial facts on home invasions

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, who was recently accused of making racist comments following crimes in Aranjuez, has written to the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to obtain crime statistics under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Activist held with firearm

Activist held with firearm

A man, who police said was an activist and a nominee to contest the Auzonville/Tunapuna electoral district in the August 14 local government election, was allegedly held with an illegal firearm.

The 39-year-old accused was held at a bar in El Dorado around 2.20 a.m. yesterday.

...UNC leader disregards calls to step down

...UNC leader disregards calls to step down

Calls for her to step down and make way for new blood do not faze Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In this election season, there continue to be calls from former senior United National Congress (UNC) members for Persad-Bissessar to step down as UNC leader.

Recommended for you