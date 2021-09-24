NEVILLE Simon, the grandfather of 15-month-old baby Sariah Williams, has been charged with the offence of murder for her killing.
Little Sariah was chopped on the head as she sat in the lap of her grandmother, Michelle Williams, 50, when they were attacked on Sunday night at her grandparents' home at Sion Drive, Phase One, Tarodale, Ste Madeleine.
Williams was chopped on two fingers of her left hand and on the right wrist as she tried to shield her granddaughter from the cutlass.
Simon, 58, was also charged with the offences of malicious wounding of his wife and Sariah's grandmother and the common assault of Sariah's mother, Nikitak Williams.
On September 19 around 8.15 p.m., baby Sariah was in the arms of her grandmother, Michelle, who was seated on a chair in the gallery area of the house.
It is alleged that the accused whilst having an argument with his wife, and Nikitak, Simon went into the house and returned brandishing a cutlass.
It is alleged that he then dealt Sariah a fatal chop to her head, and continued to chop Michelle Williams several times, whilst threating to kill all persons present.
An alarm was raised and a report made following which officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded.
On arrival at the scene they found Simon in a room at the house and detained him.
Sariah and her grandmother were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where the baby succumbed to her injuries.
Simon has been in custody at the Ste Madeleine Police Station, was charged by WPC Claudia La Rode, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three following instructions received by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Thursday afternoon.
Simon is expected to appear before the San Fernando First Magistrates' Court on Monday.