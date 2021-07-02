backhoe

A Palmiste man was arrested and a backhoe with false registration plates seized by officers of the Stolen Vehicles Squad during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday.

Officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department, conducted an exercise in the Central Division between 8.40 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. and executed a search warrant at the home of the 69-year-old suspect of Brasso Road.

Police found a number of motor vehicles which were examined and their chassis numbers found to be intact.

However, the chassis and engine number of one yellow JCB backhoe were examined and it allegedly bore false registration plates.

The vehicle was seized and the suspect was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

The exercise was coordinated by W/Snr. Supt. Sharon Cooper, Supt. Smith and ASP Morales.

