A High Court judge has called for an end to society’s “blind eye culture” in sentencing a man charged with incest against his daughter to 19 years in prison.
The 57-year-old man is to register as a sex offender after being released from prison.
His name and particulars are also to be published on the public’s sex offender website within 14 days.
The man sexually assaulted his daughter twice in 2005 and again in March 2006. The girl was 13 and 14 years old at the time.
He faced three charges of incest and was found guilty by a jury in April on two of the offences. On the other, he was found not guilty of incest but guilty of indecent assault.
In passing sentence, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds noted that courts have, time and time again, indicated their very strong disapproval for sexual offences committed against girls by their father figures and persons who are put in positions of trust.
She said, in addition to the heinous and unacceptable nature of the offences, courts have consistently underscored the high prevalence of these offences in this small twin-island republic.
Ramsumair-Hinds said, “Especially for child victims, how can we continue to turn a blind eye to the prevalence of sexual violence in the home? How can we expect children to suffer abuse of this nature and go to school as if normal? The wounds left by childhood sexual trauma hardly are ever healed and the scars remain.”
‘Awful gaps’
The victim impact statement in this case was read in which the victim said she was abused by someone who was supposed to protect her. She said it was the worst time of her life, that she was ashamed to walk the road and hated herself and was afraid to be around males - family members or strangers.
The judge commented that “some awful gaps” in the victim’s life had been revealed.
She said it was the education system that rescued the girl and commended the teachers who intervened. She urged citizens to “be vigilant and intervene on the children’s behalf. We need to start creating environments where children whose home is hell, to reach out for help.”
The judge said there are other societal harms that could potentially affect good parents in society because of “an acceptance and blind eye culture” to the incidents of childhood sexual abuse.
She recalled that, when she was a magistrate, she heard objections to fathers getting sole custody or weekend visits, especially if their children were girls. “It’s because of all of the stereotypes that are perpetuated by the acceptance and blind-eyed culture. We must dismantle those stereotypes and stamp out abuse where it exists and encourage healthy co-parenting wherever we can, even where marriages break down or relationships subside,” she said.
She said even as she punished “one bad father” on Wednesday, she applauded the thousands of good fathers in society.
“Let’s stop perpetuating gender stereotypes. Any adult predator, man or woman, in the home wreaks havoc on the lives of all those who seek only its shelter. They must be stopped. Let’s speak up for those whose voices are stifled and end child abuse.”
The sentencing
In arriving at the starting points for sentencing, the judge considered aggravating factors in the matters, including the nature and seriousness of the offences, their prevalence, the breach of trust and that the girl was exposed to potential disease and pregnancy. In one of the instances, the girl’s siblings and stepmother were also around. The judge said that by 2006 there was a repeat pattern of behaviour being shown by the man against his daughter.
The mitigating factors included that no weapon was used, there was no threat to the child’s life, although she said she was afraid, and the incidents were not prolonged.
As it concerned the man, the court considered mitigating factors that he had no criminal record at his age, had been employed and appeared to have provided for his family that included eight children.
It was considered as an aggravating factor against him that in 2019 he went with his daughter, who was then 28 years old, to make a statutory declaration stating that she had falsely accused him of the offences. During the trial she said that she signed the declaration knowing that this was not true.
The judge gave the starting points for the incest at 18 and 15 years and the indecent assault at three years imprisonment but they were increased by two years for the incest and a year for the indecent assault. She then made the deduction for the 342 days the man had spent in custody. On the 2006 incest charge, he was sentenced to 19 years and 23 days and on the other he was sentenced to 16 years and 23 days. On the indecent assault charge, he was sentenced to three years and 23 days. The sentences are to run concurrently.
The man is also to register as a sex offender. The defence objected, stating it was inappropriate and made reference him being over 70 years by the time of his release but the State opposed.
The court ordered that he report to the Moruga police station within seven days after his discharge from prison, for the purpose of registering as a sex offender on the National Sex Offender Register. He is then to report as a sex offender every three month, for ten years,
A copy of the order had to be immediately served on the Commissioner of Police who, under the law, is to publish the information on the public’s sex offender website within 14 days of Wednesday’s order.
The man was represented by attorneys Kameika Peters and Shaun Morris while the State was represented by attorney Norma Peters.