A SANGRE GRANDE man was killed in a vehicular accident on Saturday night.
The incident that led to his death, though, did not involve another vehicle. Instead, a trailer that was attached to his truck fell on the cabin of the truck, trapping him inside.
The dead man has since been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Lezama, of Foster Extension Road, Sangre Grande.
Investigating officers said around 10 p.m. on Saturday, their colleagues received a report of a fatal road traffic accident along Southern Main Road, Chaguanas, in the vicinity of Modern Electrical Ltd.
Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers saw the truck and trailer in a ditch between the north-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway and Southern Main Road.
Officers said they believed Lezama received a “bad drive” from another motorist, causing his truck to veer off the roadway and into the ditch.
Fire officials from the Chaguanas station had to be called in to have Lezama removed from the wreckage. After doing so, he was taken to Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Lezama’s body was taken to a funeral agency pending an autopsy that is expected to take place today.
Officers of Chaguanas Police Station are continuing enquiries.