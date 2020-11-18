Police were told that a “bad drive” led to the collision with a utility pole that killed young mother Sasha Surujbally and her infant daughter on Friday.
Investigating officers have briefly interviewed her father, mother and Surujbally’s boyfriend to ascertain what caused the double fatal crash which occurred around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of LP#1163, a few kilometres from the Manzanilla Beach Resort.
Police were told that Surujbally, who was driving the family’s Nissan B15, was headed north along Manzanilla-Mayaro Road when another vehicle approached from the opposite direction.
The oncoming vehicle veered onto Surujbally’s lane, and she swerved to avoid a collision, police were told.
The young mother then lost control of her car and struck a utility pole at the side of the road.
Surujbally and her three-month-old daughter Soriah were killed almost instantly.
Soriah was strapped in a booster seat which was in the rear seat of the vehicle, placed between her boyfriend, Andre Seepersad, 31, and her mother, Kay Surujbally.
Seepersad suffered multiple injuries to the head, back, neck, left arm, and two legs, and remains hospitalised in critical condition.
Kay Surujbally is in stable condition but is being kept at hospital under observation.
In an interview with the Express on Monday, Pradeep Surujbally, father of Sasha Surujbally, said he is still trying to come to terms with the fatal accident which took the lives of his only daughter and granddaughter.
When the Express visited the Surujballys’ residence at Coalmine, Sangre Grande, Pradeep said he was at home alone because his relatives were busy trying to get the autopsy results but were not yet successful.
Autopsies on the young mother and her baby are expected to be done today at the mortuary at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.