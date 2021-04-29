“The bottom line is vaccines are not available.”
These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who yesterday addressed concerns of vaccine equity as a stumbling block to the local COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Dr Rowley, who has in the past advocated for vaccine equity as Chairman of Caricom, yesterday told the public that the Government was unsure of its future access to vaccines. Even those promised through the COVAX facility to be delivered in May, he said, could not be considered certain.
“Even what was available by commitment, by contracted arrangements are not available because the suppliers have been literally dominated and controlled by a very few people,” he said, while speaking at COVID-19 news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Addressing a statement by the United States’ Government which promised to distribute 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines, Rowley said he hoped that Trinidad and Tobago would benefit from this effort. However, he said, news of contamination at the manufacturer’s facilities have hampered the Government’s expectations.
“This morning we got probably the worst news we could have had because we began to think that another possible source was that it would have been available to us. This morning we heard the news that something happened in the United States in Baltimore where the production of AstraZeneca was being done.”
“...What we discovered today is that is not the problem at all, the examination at the factory where it is being produced, confirmation still to come, there were contaminations of vials of vaccine one with vaccine two and the outcome of that is to have the made the availability of vaccines from that supplier unacceptable until further notice and further checks,” he said.
He said that it was previously thought that the US had concerns over the vaccine expiration dates. However, he said, the Government is unsure of what the outcome will be.
“When the statements were being made that the American Government is trying to ensure their safety of the vaccine that would become available for distribution the initial thought was that it had to do with the expiration date. The thought was that they wanted to make sure that was not the problem...That has now put another damper on the possibilities we were anticipating. We don’t know what the outcome of that is going to be but that is today’s report. We were literally anticipating if there was going to be this distribution of 60 million units somewhere along the line. We still expect to be there whenever,” he said.