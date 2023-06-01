In the lead-up to the local government election, residents of Gran Couva are reminding the Government that a collapsed roadway and multiple landslides, with homes teetering on the edge, are awaiting repairs in their community.
Parts of Gran Couva were cut off by landslides following torrential rainfall last November, with roads being blocked for weeks.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong said a count by the regional corporation last year found 130 landslips in the region.
These fall under the purview of both the Ministry of Works and Transport and the regional corporation.
Only three have been repaired.
The Express visited the area last week and found that the roadway near Cameron Road Junction heading towards La Vega Estate remained impassable and vehicular traffic was diverted to Batchyasingh Road to avoid the landslide.
Residents, however, are concerned that heavy traffic was now being diverted to the minor roadway, threatening its stability.
The Express was told that emergency vehicles and garbage trucks were unable to access some areas.
Local government councillor Anil Balliram said, “Residents have to walk out to the main road to put their garbage in barrels for collection because the trucks cannot get to their homes. The regional corporation has also been making alternative arrangements to ease the struggles of these residents.”
During a recent Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) community meeting, senior police officers attached to the Gran Couva Police Station said that the landslips have been a major challenge, the Express was told.
Officers are fearful to drive through roadways
“The officers informed us that it takes two to three hours to respond to emergencies in Tabaquite and Flanagin Town because of the road conditions. The officers are fearful when they have to drive through those roadways. The health centres and the schools in the area are also affected,” Balliram said.
He said letters to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan remain unanswered.
Balliram complained in a December 5 letter that some residents were unable to access their homes.
“Garbage trucks, emergency response such as ambulance and fire services are unable to reach the homes of these burgesses. Taxi service is also very few and far in between which is affecting the attendance at schools by our future leaders,” he wrote then.
He pleaded with the minister to commence rehabilitation work to ensure that the existing landslides do not continue in the next rainy season.
Since then, Balliram said, nothing had changed in the community and residents were now living in fear as the Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago officially announced the start of the 2023 rainy season last week.
“I am uncertain whether an assessment was done by the Ministry of Works and Transport but residents are fearing the rainy season. The roads are still impassable in some areas and we are all worried. We also have tourist attractions in the community in La Vega Estate and the cocoa estate which will be affected if this is not resolved,” he said.
Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he was embarrassed by the deteriorating roads in his constituency.
“I feel embarrassed now that the rainy season is approaching. I have residents calling me and saying they don’t know how to negotiate the roads. But I conclude that whatever money is being spent on rehabilitating roads in the country will be concentrated in those areas to swing the pendulum in favour of the PNM,” he said.
The Express reached out to Sinanan on the issue but there was no immediate response.