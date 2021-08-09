Bad weather coming

TWO areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic were being monitored by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service up to last night for possible effects on both islands.
In a statement posted on its website, the Met Service said that the first area of disturbed weather is approximately 760 km east of the Lesser Antilles is currently heading west north-westward at 24 km/hr.
The Met Service said that there is a 30 per cent chance (low) of development into a tropical depression over the next 24 hours with the centre of the system expected to being impacting the Leeward Islands by tonight.
The Met Service advised however that, regardless of development, this system was likely produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles last night.
“The second Area of Disturbed Weather is located approximately 1840 km east of the Lesser Antilles, centred near 14N 43W and is moving west southwest near 15 km/hr,” said the Met Service.
It added that while there is a low chance of development into a tropical depression it currently poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada.