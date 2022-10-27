Expect more bad weather until Saturday afternoon, including the passage of a tropical wave tomorrow, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has warned.
The TTMS yesterday issued an Adverse Weather Alert #3 - Yellow Level and warned that more flash and street flooding is likely, as the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) was expected to “drift” over Trinidad and Tobago last night, followed by a tropical wave on Friday.
The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (RDLG) has also warned people to prepare, especially those in areas prone to flooding, and advised that supplies such as sandbags were available through regional corporations.
The TTMS has upheld its Adverse Alert issued on Tuesday, which went into effect from 9 a.m. that day and runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, unless the public is otherwise advised.
The Met Service stated in its updated alert: “Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities are expected, with a high (80 per cent) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms, that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 50mm.”
The inclement conditions are expected to include “gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h”, which “may be experienced especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms”.
“Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours,” the TTMS said. Additionally, “Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas and landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.”
For today, expect cloudy conditions with intermittent showers and extended periods of light rain, meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad stated in the extended forecast.
As well, scattered thunderstorms are expected during the course of the day.
The same conditions are expected tomorrow, while Saturday may be partly cloudy, with a few light to moderate showers. There is a high (70 per cent) chance of isolated thunderstorms, the forecast stated.
Tuesday terror
Heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday caused some damage and distress, especially in north-west Trinidad.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported yesterday that one house had collapsed at Farrell Lane, Belmont. The site was visited by the Port of Spain City Corporation and the affected resident is now staying with relatives, the ODPM said.
A landslide at Dibe Road, Long Circular, was up to yesterday also impacting two residential properties.
In the north-central region, a fallen tree at Five Rivers at Laurel Hill, Range Road was reported to the tree cutting unit for action.
Four incidents of street flooding were reported in the south-west, at Rock Road, Penal, in the vicinity of Sou Sou Lands Development, parts of Rochard Road, Satnarine Trace and Clarke Road.
The South Oropouche river was also elevated to about 60 per cent, the ODPM said yesterday afternoon.
A fallen tree was also reported in San Francique at Murray Trace.
The Ministry of Works was also called to respond to a landslide in Sangre Chiquito at Caigual Road.
In Tobago, a fallen tree partially blocked the roadway at Lowlands, in the vicinity of Magdalena Grand yesterday.
Some street flooding occurred in Canaan, while “major” landslides were reported in Idlewild and Bad Rock, leading to the roads being closed for some time.
Urging caution, the RDLG also said it was “deeply concerned by reports of protests and evidence of wilful sabotage by the cutting of trees which are staged to fall on cables and lines”.
“These wilful criminal actions are resulting in unwarranted flooding and delays in the delivery of relief for affected communities,” the Ministry said.
The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government advised the public to keep abreast of weather updates, noting that heavy rainfall over the next two days could result in significant river and riverine breaches.